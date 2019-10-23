Zuckerberg appears in Congress as Facebook faces scrutiny

AP PhotoFILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Zuckerberg is again appearing before Congress to face questions about his company's massive market power, privacy lapses and tolerance of speech deemed false or hateful. Zuckerberg will testify at a hearing Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee about Facebook's plan to create a global digital currency, which has stirred opposition from lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)