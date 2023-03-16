“The Little Lost Bunny”
By Alivia Toler
Berlin McKinney Elementary School
Grades 1-2 division
One day there was a lost bunny. His name was Carrot. He was white and gray, but he was lost in the forest.
Later that day, he heard a sound in the bushes. He got happy because he thought someone was going to save him! Carrot got closer and closer to the bushes and found a squirrel. The squirrel’s name was Oscar. He was lost too.
So Oscar said, “Let’s go on an adventure and I will show you around.”
Carrot said, “Okay.”
So Oscar and Carrot saw some tall trees, yellow flowers, and big smooth rocks.
After Oscar showed Carrot around, Carrot said, “Thank you for showing me the forest!”
Oscar said, “No problem!”
Then Carrot said, “I’m hungry! Let’s go find some food.”
Oscar said, “Let’s go to the local trash can.”
Carrot said, “Okay.”
They go to the trash can and there is a big white guard dog! His name is Oliver.
Every time they would get near the trash can, Oliver would start barking at them. Then Oliver’s owner would holler at him.
Carrot and Oscar were scared, so they ran away super fast. Still, they almost got caught!
One sunny day, Oscar and Carrot caught Oliver sleeping, so they snuck quietly towards the trash can. They saw yummy carrots and old grilled cheese sandwiches sitting at the top.
Carrot lifted Oscar to the top to grab the food. Oscar dropped the food down to Carrot.
Once Carrot had the food, Oscar jumped. As he jumped, the lid fell and woke up Oliver. It was a scary escape, but the best friends made it out.
Oscar and Carrot ran happily back to the forest where they enjoyed their lunch.
