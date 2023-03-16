“Four Seasons”
By Grace Booth
Westside High School
Grades 10-12 division
Certain moments in your life change you. I can still remember the seasons that changed my life. These seasons taught me about life. The people who created these moments are the most important people in my life. For they are reoccurring seasons. These seasons can mold us and direct the control of our own life.
When I think of the season of autumn, I think about my grandfather. The ground had been losing its lush green color. Leaves had started to lay upon the ground. While the trees still had some crimson leaves, it was officially late into September. We are about to start into the new month of October.
Growing up, I spent a lot of time over at my grandfather’s. I loved listening to stories about him in the war. Many of my days there were spent inside watching cartoons.
Grandfather and I spent afternoons on the porch swing watching the birds eat out of the feed. The month of September was always spent on the porch. I would come home from school and rush through homework just to visit him before it was too late at night. We sat and talked for hours. He pretended to enjoy my wild stories about my day in elementary school.
During the late September season, we watched the pears drop off the pear tree. They would lay upon the ground, and we watched as they rotted away. Looking back, it is a sentimental feeling. I remember watching the smile attached to my grandfather’s face, as we had animated discussions about anything and everything. We sat together until the days got wintry. Then I was only vaguely aware of how much I would cherish those moments in my life.
My grandpa grew older and could no longer sit with me on the porch swing. He changed to a rickety chipped brown chair. It was easier for him to get in and out of. Eventually, it became harder for him to go outside. So, the pear watching stopped. We still spend time together. Every day he teaches me something new. No matter where we are, it feels like it is just us, like we are still on the porch just sitting.
My grandfather is always able to teach me something new. Fall is the season that reminds me of growth. My grandfather was able to help me acknowledge that our lives go through a natural cycle.
Winter has always been my least favorite season. The ground is now hard and covered with white snow. It was the beginning of December. The month of one my favorite holidays. I remember having unexpected days off from school. Those were the only good parts about winter; the snow days.
The weather outside was unpleasant. Frost was biting in the air. I had spent most of the day locked away inside. Until I had gotten a phone call.
My mom had reached me the phone. On the line was my next-door-neighbor. She was a pretty girl with no front teeth. She had hair as brown as dirt. We went to school together, but never really talked. She had invited me over for a snowball fight. I did not want to go. My mother had forced me to do it and told me it would be good for me.
We had met outside, and she told me a joke that made me snort. We spent the entire day together. I remember feeling so easy going around her. Not anxious like I normally was around new people.
We then spent many weekends together. Our favorite activity that winter was throwing on our warmest clothes and bringing our blankets outside. Her grandmother would bring us hot chocolate and we talked about what we thought our lives would be.
The girl-next-door had taught me not to be so anxious all the time, and that meeting new people was not something I had to dread. I wanted to change something; it was me who had to make the change. Winter represented something more to me after that fateful day. That day changed my life by giving me my first friend.
In spring, the air started to get warmer. Trees began to grow back the leaves they had lost. While other plants are just starting to take life. I have never been much into getting dirty, but I always enjoyed fixing a garden. The garden was a shared garden between my parents and grandpa. Grandpa had gotten older and could not tend to the beloved garden anymore.
That spring I learned about gardening. My dad was usually not home a lot growing up. He was the main provider for our family. He worked many nightshift jobs when I was younger.
Many days were spent with my mother and older siblings. My mom and I went outside to the garden every day around the same time. She taught me the basics of taking care of plants.
Many times, we would stay outside for a couple of hours just sitting on our porch. We loved listening to the outside world. We loved going to my grandfather’s house and planting flowers along the walkway. The flowers we planted were the ones my grandmother had planted a long time ago. She passed away right after I was born. It was like a tradition of remembrance for her.
The season of spring reminds us to honor those who we did not get a chance to love, but knew loved us.
Finally, the season of sunshine and tanning – summer, it was the beginning of August. My eldest sister was getting married that summer. Two days before my birthday.
I spent the first days of the beginning of the month furious. My closest friend was leaving me behind. I felt pity for myself. I chose to believe that she never loved me, if it was so easy for her to leave me. She had earned the silent treatment from me.
Until one evening, when the warm breeze had set in the evening, she caught me off guard. She sat me down and made me talk to her. I ended up telling the truth. I could not fathom why she would want to leave us behind. We talked and talked until the lightning bugs appeared. I had learned that she was never really leaving. Someone who loves you could never possibly leave.
My sister taught me that just because you are growing it doesn’t mean everything must change. People leave, but they are always there. There in your mind or through numerous means of communication; those who love you will always be there.
Many years have passed since those significant seasons of my life. The world has changed in many ways. In many ways, I have also changed. I still remember the seasons that taught me about life. The ways in which people can change each other. The world has taken me to different places, but I have found my way. I have learned to envision what I want. Every season I’ve experienced has taught me something new. These experiences shaped me and those around me and I look forward to the seasons yet to come. We live to learn and learn as we live – the seasons of life make us the people we are to become.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.