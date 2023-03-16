“When I Grow Up”
By Kinley Grimmett
Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School
Grades 3-4 division
When I grow up, I want to be an oncologist. When I was younger, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. As I got older, I started to realize that helping people with similar problems, like my mom, is something I’d be interested in doing.
I want to work in the oncology field so I can help people like the doctors helped my mom. I want to give patients hope and encouragement. Not only will it be an exciting career, but it will also be rewarding.
When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, it caused a lot of sadness and some uncertainty for the entire family. Although the rest of us were a wreck, my mom never gave up her faith in Jesus. She knew whatever battle she faced, Jesus had already won.
Even though I was at an early age when the diagnosis happened, I can still recall her singing praise and worship every day. She didn’t let cancer stop her from living her life.
After her diagnosis, she had to go through testing. When the testing was complete, she had the option to remove her breast or keep it. My mom chose to remove her breast. She was so brave the day of her surgery. She did very well with the recovery. So well, she was able to leave on the same day.
After a few weeks, my mom had to have more testing to see if she needed chemo and radiation treatments. She ended up having to complete four chemo treatments and 30 radiation treatments.
When it came time for my mom to take her first chemo treatment, she made her a sign with her favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13. She went through her first treatment fine, but the more treatment she took caused her hair to begin falling out. It bothered her at first, but after they shaved her head, she bought the cutest little hats and wore them.
Thankfully, she completed all four of her chemo treatments without getting sick. At times she would get a little weak, but it never stopped her from attending church or any of my sister’s ballgames.
When my mom finished all of her chemo treatments, she began her 30 radiation treatments. She had to travel to Charleston, West Virginia, every day for six straight weeks.
She was blessed to have so many people reach out to help my dad take her. She did very well with the radiation up until the last week. On that last week, the radiation started to burn her skin, but my mom kept pushing forward.
The day finally came when my mom was finished with all of her treatments. Everyone was so happy and thankful.
She has been free of cancer for seven years. I can honestly say my mom is a warrior and my hero. She never ever gave into the devil’s lies. She placed her situation in God’s hands and came out victorious.
