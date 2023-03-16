“A Heart Can Stop Twice”
By Lora Beth Steele
Mullens Middle School
Grades 7-8 division
After I awakened to the sound of the doorbell chimes, I got up and glanced out the window. I could hear the howling breeze rush through the town.
I glared at the blazing sun. It was a beautiful morning.
There was a dark, shiny gray car in the driveway. I saw my husband, Robert, greet a woman with cherry red hair and an emerald dress. I feel like I had seen the woman before, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.
He welcomed her into our home. I put on my house slippers and walked downstairs to greet the woman.
I politely said, “Hello, ma’am,” but she just kept talking with my husband.
I once again said, “Hello,” but no response left her mouth. Was she ignoring me? Was I invisible?
I asked my husband what her name was, but once again no response.
I was getting agitated; he had been ignoring me for the past few days.
To make the situation worse, they were going through our stuff, our memories – pictures, mementos, cherished things we shared. I noticed that Robert appeared sad for some reason, but Amber’s presence seemed to calm him. I stood there, shocked. How long were they going to ignore me?
As Amber was leaving, she hugged my husband, and he kissed her cheek. Is he flaunting an affair right in front of me? Has he fallen out of love with me?
No, he didn’t look happy. I could see the sorrow in his eyes, like life had left his body.
The rest of the day, he sat outside in my orchid pink rocking chair with the same sorrowful look in his eyes. That was my chair. I used to sit in it every day while we watched the sunset. Used to… Huh? Why don’t I anymore?
As the moon was coming up, I went upstairs and laid down and drifted off to sleep.
Right as I was drifting off, my husband walked in and sat on the bed. There were tears streaming down his face.
He started talking to himself, “Please come back, please come back, my love.”
This was bold. He was begging for her to come back, while I was lying beside him.
The next day, Robert had an important dinner with his boss. I decided to wear a chambray silk dress, Robert’s favorite, with diamond earrings that he had given me for our anniversary.
When Robert was ready, I headed outside and waited for him to open the car door for me, as he always did. Instead of opening my door, he hopped in and sped off, muttering how he was going to be late to pick up Amber. How could he leave me standing there to go get Amber for dinner with “the boss”? Didn’t I used to do that? Used to… I feel like everything is fuzzy.
The next morning, I woke with puffy eyes from crying myself to sleep. I looked outside and noticed my flowers were dying. Our grass was overgrown. All life seemingly stopped in its tracks.
I went downstairs to see Amber cooking my husband breakfast. Why is she here? What is this all about? I thought.
I looked to the side and saw suitcases on the kitchen floor.
“Robert! What’s all this? Is she moving in now? Were you even going to tell me?”
Yet, he still ignored me. Why am I still here? He obviously doesn’t love me anymore. I’ve never felt such an empty feeling before.
Sorrow washed over me, and my body was wracked with uncontrollable sobs. Disregarding my tears, Robert and Amber headed outside. Robert and I used to go outside and watch the sun rise and set frequently.
Used to… Wait, why did that feel like so long ago? He was my forever soulmate.
At lunch time, Amber prepared fried chicken, corn, and green beans, and Robert loved it. Dreadfully, this is when it became apparent: they were happy. What about me? What about my Robert? I thought he loved me. Was he going to leave me? Why was I still here?
I ran upstairs to my room, laid down on my bed, and cried tears of sorrow for hours.
He used to say we’d be together forever. Used to… What has happened?
Weeks went by, and I awoke one day to see Robert putting on a tuxedo. Wow! He looks like he’s going to a wedding. Wait, that’s a ring. He’s reciting vows and getting ready. What? Is he getting ready for his wedding? What about me? It was suddenly focused and clear.
I looked down to see a bullet hole in my chest.
I realized, in that moment, a heart could stop twice.
