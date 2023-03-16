“City of Valo”
By Kailyn Spence
Westside High School
Grades 9-10 division
The day is slowing, ebbing into nothing, the sun giving its final bow as it finishes its duet with the moon. Traveling away from home is like a flight of passage for a fairy. It is smiled upon, leaving home early in pursuit of adventure.
Chepi had only turned sixteen some days ago, with family cheering on the accomplishment. Her wings sway as the celebration echoes around. They are at home with her younger brother, who is tugging at her sweater sleeve, begging to be lifted upon her hip. The young woman complies, reaching down to hoist him up by the underside of his arms. He grins with messy hair covering the blue of his eyes. There’s short laughter coming from her mother, who is witnessing the event.
She is not young, eyes sunken and hair beginning to grey. There was no doubt that she was the best mother anybody could ask for. She was incredibly careful in her strides coming over to Chepi. In a sudden motion, her hair is ruffled, frizzing up the orange mess that she already had.
“Mom!” The shout comes from shock, and laughter follows. Explaining their constant happiness, some say a baby is born from a child’s first giggle. Maybe this is the case, because Chepi always seems to have a big grin on her face.
Suddenly, her family comes together so that a painter may capture the moment. He stands behind his easel with his brush up and ready to paint the story of the evening.
It’s the next morning when things become emotional for the family. Chepi is poised with new boots, a gift from her elder brother Grano, digging into the soft earth. She fights a frown from her face because she knows Rok is going to cry.
Her mother wistfully crafts up a bag for her journey. It contains a small pocketknife, “for cutting weeds or self-defense,” perishable foods such as apples. The last gift, and as a reminder of home, she is given a small cape. It drapes past her shoulders, flowing down a little way past her ribcage. On the shoulders rests fur, which she gently traces her fingers along. It’s soft and furry and supplies some warmth on that cool morning. Chepi is wearing fingerless gloves for the fact it’s more convenient. They aren’t for keeping warm, simply just keeping her from scratching her hands.
Chepi’s wings flutter because, for a second, she is so excited to travel. She would return to Saphrel in a few months’ time and tell Rok all about her adventures and bring back gifts. The idea of traveling out into the Pelaq and visiting Valo and the creatures within excites her! She’s seen storybooks of hog-like creatures, and they were said to protect Valo. They were tall and typically built very strongly to wield a sharp axe.
She sighs quietly; oh, the idea of adventure settles in her gut. Her mother is placing a bag over her shoulder and kissing her cheek. The man of the house approaches her, cold and stoic, and Chepi almost flinches under his look.
Suddenly, a hand places on her shoulder, and he grins. “You’ve got this, kid!”
She gives them a proud nod, and with a warm embrace, she sets off. The local mountains have a portal in the stone. The black obsidian shimmers in the growing sun, rising from its earlier bow. The light within captivates her attention. It’s purple, looks to have a glittery, iridescent, and transparent appearance. All she needs to do is walk in, and the journey begins.
There is hesitation in the way her hand lifts to gently breach the portal’s surface. Her fingers feel hot, and she almost wants to come running back. However, Chepi doesn’t let herself. The crack of her boots made stone contact, and she shoved herself through.
The other side is hot, too hot, Chepi thinks as she stumbles into the new world. Everything had such a red hue with smoke seemingly rising everywhere.
No trees and there wasn’t a running lake anywhere in sight. Grass doesn’t grow here, she notices. Pelaq has such a high temperature, it burns at Chepi’s skin, and she almost considers going home. What would her family think? They’d be disappointed she won’t see the world like she wanted to; maybe it took time to adjust?
Only after a few hours of traveling, the heat finally didn’t feel as suffocating since she was able to adjust! She’s walking across red stone with her hands shielding her eyes from the passing fire. It’s under control, tame and licking at the air where it sat.
“Huh, that’s weird; normally, it spreads.”
There was a clear difference from Earth and here; fire mechanics are very strange. She doesn’t know where exactly she’s going, but she’s definitely traveling to Valo. Ultimately, she will get there.
Chepi continues her pursuit across the rough terrain. She will make this journey even if it kills her. She hears the huff and growl of an animal, and presumes it’s just one of the creatures that wander. Much like the pig creatures from before, only it has half of the face of the skull showing. Unnerving, but they were practically harmless unless you provoked them. The growling continues, and she glances off to the side and takes notice of the problem. One of the hogs had caught her, dangerous and deadly, and its eyes were locked. A huff of warning comes that it will lunge.
She gasps and realizes what trouble she is in. The cogs in her brain turn, and she comes up with a strategy. It screams at her to jump, and she obliges. Chepi’s feet launch off the floor, and she ended up barreling into the stone. She feels the hog try to rush her, only to run smack into a warped tree. Laughter brushes past her lips, no matter how terrified she was, and darts away. The hog continues to chase, snapping at her legs to try and catch her. As she sprints, her breathing starts getting close and very sparse. She can’t breathe, this wild animal is going to kill her!
At least that is what she thought until a loud clank disrupted her thoughts. She freezes and looks at the mass of buildings ahead. How had she ended up here? Confusion litters her expression, but she realizes soon when a piglin turns to greet her. They had used their axe to keep the other creature out and at bay. “Hello, kid.” The woman’s voice was rough, and Chepi wonders how long it’s been since she last spoke.
“Where am I?” The question is soft, and she still pants trying to catch up on her breath.
The guard hums and greets her officially, “Welcome to Valo.”
Chepi pauses and smiles, “I made it. I actually made it!”
Despite how her body heaves, she is standing upright to look out to the mass sea of black stone buildings. She made the trip. She couldn’t wait to tell her family.
“Come on, I’m Sylvis by the way.” The woman huffs, “I’ll show you a place to stay.”
Chepi smiles, this was going to work out alright.
