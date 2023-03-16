“I Said, Shhh...”
By McKaylee Morgan
Baileysville Elementary & Middle School
Grades 5-6 division
It was a chilly December morning. My sister Charlotte had made plans with her friends to go explore an abandoned factory. It was all her idea. They were expecting a fun-filled evening, not a day that was going to change their lives forever.
My sister Charlotte was a beautiful 5-foot, 7-inch blonde-headed, sweet, straight A student. Behind closed doors though, was not so sweet. Some would even say she was bratty and manipulative. She had her whole life ahead of her, until she didn’t.
Our parents had always taught us that sugar and salt look the same, and that is the honest truth. Her friends were bad influences, but the truth is, she was the worst out of them all.
Charlotte and her friends, Jeremiah, Molly, and Carrie, had left the house around 8:30 that morning. It was around an hour drive to their destination. The four of them were all 18 years old, but that didn’t mean they were mature adults. They were all drinking, hollering, laughing, and carrying on. Jeremiah was the only one in his right mind, and he was driving.
Once they finally arrived, they could see that nobody else was there. They walked in, had their flashlights on, and were ready to go. They split up. It was huge, so it was going to take them hours to explore the whole place. Since they were all drunk, they were acting senseless and loud.
About an hour into the search, they heard a gun go off, “BOOM!”
Molly screamed to the top of her lungs and, shortly after, it went off again. Everyone rushed to where they thought they heard the sound. Carrie got to the scene first, where she found Charlotte uncontrollably sobbing while standing over two lifeless bodies.
Soon after, the people in town quickly figured out about this mysterious murder, and everyone around all had their own opinions that they were not keeping to themselves.
The kids didn’t go to school for months, they had therapy every day, tons of medications, and three out of the four of them were diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). Some people were even saying that they were lying, that it was all made up, even though there were two dead bodies and four kids that are scared out of their minds.
After that gruesome day, all that the kids could remember were the horrid screams, the monstrous amounts of blood everywhere, and the sight of two pale bodies with bloodshot eyes. They were all permanently scarred for life, and none of them ever spoke about that night ever again.
However, Jeremiah could not stop thinking about that night. He decided to go back to the scene. In his mind, he knew it would be hard, but he knew that he may be able to find some sort of evidence to get the case over with.
He went alone, nobody knew he was going. He took his time getting there, and he had breakdown after breakdown getting there, knowing he was about to go to the place where a brutal murder occurred, but he eventually made it.
Jeremiah went in and a flood of emotions hit him all at once, but he stayed strong and remembered what he was there for. He looked, looked, and looked, yet he found nothing. He lost hope, but on his way out he stumbled onto something.
He looked down and found a gun. It had to be the murder weapon! He rushed to his car to get a plastic bag to put the gun in so his finger prints wouldn’t be on it. He grabbed the bag and hastily went back to his car and went straight to the police station. Once he arrived, they took the gun and sent it in for investigation.
Three weeks went by slowly. The group of friends was called in for court, nobody knowing what the report on the gun was, and nobody even knowing that Jeremiah had found it.
When the case started, the report was read to everyone and it revealed that Charlotte’s finger prints were all over the weapon!
The case dragged on slowly for hours and everyone had their chance to speak. Carrie stated that she was near Molly when she heard the gun go off. Charlotte had ventured off on her own and was not with them.
Charlotte frightfully glared and her, “I said, SHH!” and the courtroom went silent...
My sister Charlotte was later found guilty at her own trial. She was taken to prison and charged with double homicide without the possibility of parole. To this day, no one understands why she did what she did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.