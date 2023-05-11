Spring is the time when fields and forests are filled with young wildlife. It is also the time when West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials caution people to leave all young wildlife alone.
Possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal and handling wild animals can spread disease and parasites that can be fatal.
“People often have good intentions when they see a young animal in the woods, but getting close and touching the animal is really harmful to the animal and can be dangerous for you,” according to a DNR spokesperson.
“Under any circumstances, when you pick up a young animal in the wild, you have taken it into your possession,” officials caution.
Handling wildlife increases the risk of transmitting rabies, roundworms, ticks, Lyme disease, along with other diseases and parasites.
Ticks, fleas and lice are just a few of the common threats that humans are immediately exposed to when they handle wild animals, according to officials.
Zoonotic diseases are even more dangerous because they can be transmitted from animals to humans, and these include Lyme Disease, which is caused by the bite of a black-legged (deer) tick. Not surprisingly, these ticks are frequently encountered when handling fawns and other young animals.
Rabies, a viral disease that is nearly always fatal in humans when left untreated, is capable of infecting any mammal, but is more commonly found in raccoons, skunks and foxes. These animals are all commonly encountered by humans in West Virginia, especially in the spring when people are more likely to decide to illegally possess and handle the offspring of these animals.
Illegal possession of wildlife can also result in fines up to $300 and/or up to 100 days in jail.
“We don’t want to discourage wildlife viewing, but folks need to know that this is a pastime they need to enjoy from a distance with the use of binoculars,” according to the spokesperson.
Picking up wildlife, or getting too close, also greatly increases the chance of the animal being harmed.
Each spring, DNR district offices receive numerous calls about young wildlife, especially fawns, rabbits and birds which are thought to be abandoned.
Oftentimes, however, what appears to be an abandoned animal is actually natural. Hiding the fawn and leaving it while the doe searches for food is an important survival tactic.
Many people mistakenly assume a bedded fawn is abandoned when no mother is in sight, but that is rarely the case.
Fawns are often left hidden for hours by an adult doe while it searches for food.
“If you cross paths with a fawn in the woods, don’t approach it,” DNR officials emphasize.
Fawns have a unique color pattern and have little to no scent, which allows them to remain undetected by predators.
If a predator nears a fawn, it will remain still until the last possible moment when it will flee to safety.
“When you touch or approach young animals, you leave behind scent that predators may key in on and increase the risk to that young animal,” a spokesperson noted.
People also often pick up young birds that appear to have fallen out of a nest. If the bird is pink and featherless and the nest is easy to reach, the nestling can be put back into the nest.
More often than not, the bird is fledging and has intentionally left the nest to learn how to feed and fly and should be left alone.
Removing the young wildlife from its natural environment almost certainly leads to the death of the animal.
Humans are poor substitute parents for wild animals, as young wildlife require special diets and learn survival skills from their parents, according to officials.
