YMCA closes Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex

The YMCA of Southern West Virginia announced today that it has closed the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex to the public effective today, Monday, April 6.
In a press release from CEO Jay Rist, the Y said, :”It has been brought to our attention that we are exceeding the recommended numbers for gatherings at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. The complex has been, is and will continue to be a beacon of light and a source of pride for our community even in the toughest of times, but we have to acknowledge that the safety and our health & well-being in southern West Virginia is being threatened by the pandemic. At this time, and with the Governor’s stay at home order in effect and the orders of parks being closed, the Y has closed the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.”
"The complex will reopen once it is deemed to be safe to do so."
Rist further encouraged "everyone in our community to follow the stay at home order, go out only for the essentials, and protect yourself through social distancing.”
For physical activity, Rist recommended taking time to get in workouts "in your neighborhood."