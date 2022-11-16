The Wyoming County Health Department will host a lodging seminar Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Casteel Event Center in Pineville.
The seminar will cover the rules and regulations concerning lodging and travel-related facilities for new and existing businesses owners.
The health inspector will discuss rules, regulations, health, and safety to benefit traveling guests and business owners and will also take questions.
The Wyoming County prosecutor will address the laws and rules governing lodging facilities.
Additionally, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Tax Division will address hotel/motel taxes.
Information packets and refreshments will be provided for those attending.
For more information, contact the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.
To register, phone Baronica Dominick, county Health Department, at 304-732-7941.
