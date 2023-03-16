West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted two Wyoming County East High School students – Andrea Laxton and Chloe Prichard – as his honored guests at the State Capitol.
Both members of the 2023 graduating class, the two were recommended by their principal to represent the high school as Honorary Secretaries of State for their efforts to register members of the senior class to vote.
Nominations for Honorary Secretaries of State are only accepted from high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify, the high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85 percent of their eligible senior class to vote.
Started by the secretary of state’s office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement commemorates the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment, which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971.
“With the designation of Honorary Secretaries of State, Laxton and Prichard have proven to their school, community, and state that they are committed to seeing more young people in West Virginia voting and playing an active role in our government,” Warner said.
“Fewer than 30 high schools in the state will receive this prestigious recognition for the 2022-23 school year.”
In addition to a tour of the secretary of state’s office and the State Capitol, Delegate Adam Vance, R-Wyoming, recognized Laxton and Prichard from the floor of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
