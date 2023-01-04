There were two big runs Wyoming East’s battle with PikeView in the nightcap of Day 2 of the New River CTC Tournament at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
There was one significant run, albeit much smaller by scale, that was the difference.
Wyoming East senior Jacob Howard hit back-to-back field goals with just over two minutes remaining in overtime, including the tiebreaker and Wyoming East went on to win the game 53-50.
“It felt good,” Howard said. “We lost the momentum going into halftime, but we picked it up in the fourth quarter and overtime and that helped us. We needed this win.”
On his tiebreaking field goal in the overtime, Dacota Cooper, on the wing near the end of the Wyoming East bench, wrapped a nice assist around a defender to Howard going to the basket along the foul line and he got the shot over his man to make the score 45-43.
After a stop, Howard countered again with a stick back. PikeView had missed a shot and point guard Cole Lambert gathered in the ball, took off down the court and weaved his way down the lane toward the basket. His shot missed but Howard had perfect position for the putback.
“I was wide open (on the first basket) and the other was an offensive rebound,” Howard said. “There was no one round me, so I just went back up.”
Howard finished with 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting and he had seven rebounds. Garrett Mitchell, who followed Howard’s two key field goals with a pair of free throws to help extend the lead to 51-45, had a game-high 17. Jackson Danielson had 11 points and eight rebounds.
PikeView’s David Thomas stole the fourth quarter thunder when he tied the game with a basket with 6.6 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
The Warriors started hot, scoring the game’s first 10 points and leading by 13 twice, 19-6 and 21-8.
The 21st point, a basket by Howard, midway through the second quarter, would be the last Wyoming East point until the 3:05 mark of the third quarter. In the meantime, PikeView went on an extended quarter-lapping 19-0 run to take a 27-21 lead.
The Warriors recovered to lead 30-29 after three.
There were four lead changes before Thomas tied the game and sent it to overtime.
PikeView was led by Peyton Greer’s 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including two 3s. Nathan Riffe and Zayden Neely had 10 points points. Thomas and Kaylum Kiser had six rebounds each.
The Warriors (5-1) are at Mingo Central Friday and return to the Armory to play old rival Oak Hill at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. PikeView (3-5) will take on Woodrow Wilson tonight in New River CTC at 8:30 p.m., the Panthers third game in as many nights.
Wyoming East 53, PikeView 50
Wyoming East
Cole Lambert 1-11 4-4 6. Jacob Howard 7-11 1-3 15, Bryson Huff 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson Danielson 5-8 1-5 11, Garrett Mitchell 3-6 9-12 17, Dacoda Cooper 1-3 0-1 2, Zach Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Braxton Morgan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 15-25 53.
PikeView
Nathan Riffe 5-11 0-0 10, Nathan Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Brett Samosky 1-4 0-0 2, David Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Kaylum Kiser 3-5 0-0 6, Peyton Greer 5-8 2-4 14. Drew Damewood 1-7 2-2 4, Bryson Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Zayden Neely 5-7 0-0 10, Matt Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-50 4-8 50.
WE: 13 8 9 11 12 — 53
P: 4 16 9 12 9 — 50
Three-point field goals – WE: 2-10 (Mitchell 2-3, Lambert 0-1, Howard 0-1, Huff 0-2, Cooper 0-2, Hunt 0-1). PV: 2-13 (Greer 2-3, Riffe 0-5, Cook 0-1, Samosky 0-1, Greer 2-3, Damewood 0-1, Bailey 0-1, Neely 0-1). Rebounds – WE: 29 (Danielson 8, Howard 7), PV: 33 (Thomas 6, Kiser 6). Assists – WE: 13 (Lambert 5). PV: (Riffe 4, reer 4, Damewood 4). Steals – WE: 9 (Hoeard 3), PV: (four with 1). Fouled out – PV: Riffe.
Spring Valley 49,
Wyoming East 36
As stats go, Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East’s first half where it had more rebounds than points isn’t ultra-rare, but it is one, given the circumstances, isn’t one coach Angie Boninsegna cares to see again.
It’s perfectly illustrates the difference in Wednesday’s 49-36 loss to Spring Valley in the New River CTC Tournament at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
In that important first half, when the Warriors fell behind 27-14, they had 16 rebounds. They were getting opportunities (eight offensive rebounds) but the shots weren’t falling, thanks to the Timberwolves’ superior size.
“We were a little timid in the beginning of the game, but again it goes back to (the Timberwolves) length and their size,” Boninsegna said. “Once we got adjusted to it we started attacking a little better.”
Problem is, a 5 of 23 first half shooting the ball left the Warriors in a hole, and starting out the second half they scored just two points in the first seven minutes on single free throws.
The Warriors scored half their points in the fourth quarter and they at one point cut an 18-point deficit to 10. But they couldn’t climb all the way out of the large hole.
Kayley Bane had 13 to lead the Warriors, who nearly matched their point total in rebounds with 33, outboarding the taller Timberwolves by three. Bane was the only Warriors player in double figures.
Brooklyn Ellis had 19 for Spring Valley.
The loss was the first for the Warriors, now 7-1. They have an important AA matchup with St. Mary’s in Logan on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Spring Valley 49, Wyoming East 36
Spring Valley
Haleigh Crum 2-9 1-2 6, Hallie Bailey 107 6-10 8, Brooklyn Ellis 7-10 5-5 19, Dria Parker 3-6 11-2 8, Allie Daniels 3-8 2-3 8, Rianne Henson 0-2 0-0 0, Jayden Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-43 15-22 49.
Wyoming East
Abby Russell 2-9 0-2 4, Cadence Blackburn 0-4 1-2 1, Colleen Lookabill 1-2 0-0 3, Madison Clark 1-7 4-6 6, Kayley Bane 4-10 4-6 13, Abigail Baker 1-3 0-2 2, Kenna Price 0-0 0-0 0, Alivia Monroe 1-4 1-2 3, Gabby Cameron 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 12-41 10-20 36.
SV: 12 15 8 14 — 49
WE: 10 4 4 18 — 36
Three-point field goals – SV: 2-11 (Crum 1-4, Bailey 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Parker 1-2,). WE: 2-9 (Russell 0-3, Lookabille 1-1, Clark 0-2, Bane 1-2, Baker 0-1). Rebounds – SV: 30 (Daniels 12), WE: 33 (Lookabill 6, Monroe 6), Assists — SV: 12 (Bailey 7), WE: 7 (Clark 4). Steals– SV: 6 (three with 2), WE: 7 (Clark 3). Fouled out – none.
