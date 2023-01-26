Designed to encourage and recognize new and established writers, the annual Wyoming County Writing Contest is underway and open to county residents in grades 1-12 as well as adults 18 years and older.
“The purpose is to help keep alive and inspire new historical and cultural endeavors through the craft of writing,” according to a press release.
Cash prizes will be awarded in elementary, middle, and high school divisions as well as the adult category.
Winners will be selected based on the merit of submissions. Entries will be judged on grammar and vocabulary, originality, comprehensiveness, among other criteria.
The awards are made possible by Lonnie Bailey, of Pineville, who created the Literature Fund for Wyoming County through the Beckley Area Foundation.
Winners will be announced this summer.
There is no entry fee.
Submission requirements include the following:
• Participants should submit no more than three entries.
• Entrants must be residents of Wyoming County.
• Public, private, and homeschool students are invited to participate.
• All entries must be the original work of the entrant.
• Previously published works are not eligible.
• The author’s name must not appear in the entry. Rather, on a separate sheet, submit the entrant’s name, category, and school name if applicable.
• Entries must be titled, typed in standard 12-point font on one side of 8.5x11 white paper and double-spaced. A parent or teacher may assist with typing elementary school entries.
• Each entry must contain at least 1,000 words with a 5,000-word maximum. First-fifth grades have a 200-word minimum.
• Entries with multiple pages must be stapled or secured with paper clips.
• All sources should be specifically named.
• Poetry will be accepted with no word requirement.
Suggested writing prompts for elementary school students may include the following (or a topic of the student’s own choosing):
• What is your favorite thing to do in Wyoming County on sunny summer days?
• Research and share three unique facts about Wyoming County.
• What is one thing you would like to do now or in the future to make Wyoming County a better place?
• If you had a friend visit from another state, what is the one place in Wyoming County you would insist they visit or see and why?
• Write about a famous person born and raised in Wyoming County.
Prior to the May 1 deadline, mail entries to Wyoming County Writing Contest; 506A River Road; P.O. Box 1828; Pineville, WV 24874 or by email to christylaxton@wyomingcounty.com and include “Wyoming County Writing Contest” in the subject line.
