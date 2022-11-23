Wyoming County Toy Fund organizers and Wyoming County Firefighters Association members will again join forces to make Christmas brighter for the county’s disadvantaged children.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon until 2 p.m., fire departments across the county will serve as pick-up sites for disadvantaged children invited to participate.
The county office of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is sending out the invitations, or tickets, which will provide instructions as to which fire department the participant will go to pick up toys.
It takes between $25,000 and $30,000 to provide toys for all the children who usually participate, explained Charlie Feller, Toy Fund treasurer.
The gigantic project is funded entirely by donations from businesses, individuals, civic groups, churches, charitable foundations, and other organizations.
Through the generosity of businesses and individuals from across the area, toys are still being purchased and organized for distribution, noted Todd Houck, Toy Fund chairman.
Donations are still needed, according to organizers.
Monetary donations can be mailed to: Wyoming County Toy Fund, P.O. Box 295, Mullens, WV 25882, with checks made payable to Wyoming County Toy Fund.
The smaller donations of $5, $10, $20 or $25 are the lifeblood of the Toy Fund, Houck emphasized.
Additionally, new toys, still in the packaging, may be dropped off at local fire departments.
Used toys can no longer be accepted due to a lack of storage space.
The Wyoming County Toy Fund is approaching its 25th year.
Organizers feared the Covid-19 pandemic would mark the end of the annual event; however, the Wyoming County Firefighters Association picked up the gauntlet to help distribute the toys.
“We saw the need and we wanted to help,” Mike Johnson, association president, said. “That’s what we do, we help people when there is a need.”
With the help of the Wyoming County Firefighters Association and the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources, the Toy Fund event continues to serve children in need, Feller explained.
“Since the Toy Fund was started in 1999, the DHHR has been involved with sending tickets to the eligible households, as well as collecting donations and toys,” Feller said.
The tickets indicate to which fire department the shopper will go within their geographic area, Feller explained.
Picking up toys within each family’s own community at the fire departments, as opposed to having to travel to a central location in the county, also increases the number of participants which results in the need for more toys and additional donations, organizers emphasize.
Longtime Toy Fund volunteers as well as DHHR representatives will be at each fire department to assist with the mammoth project, verify invitations/tickets, and take over in the event an emergency takes firefighters away from any of the stations.
About 3,500 children, age 12 and under, will be invited by the DHHR.
A registered non-profit entity, the Wyoming County Toy Fund began in 1999 as a spinoff of Mac’s Toy Fund in Raleigh County. The project has served an average of 1,500 children each year with an annual budget of about $25,000.
Jeanne Goan, of the DHHR, serves as Toy Fund vice president.
Jennifer Huggins, of Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Campground, is secretary.
