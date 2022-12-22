Wyoming County Toy Fund donations included the following:

• Committee for Michael Cochrane, Pineville, $54.44;

• Thomas and Karen Toler, Summersville, $200;

• Clay and Meretta Cole, Clear Fork, $25;

• James and Connie Walker, Itmann, $100;

• Bob and Helen Graham, Mullens, $50;

• Price and Sharon Calfee, Beckley, $150;

• Juanita Lusk, Bud, $500;

• G.E. and Elizabeth Seymour, Ripley, $20;

• Jerry Woodrum, Mullens, $50;

• Patricia and J.F. Ross. Saulsville, $300;

• Sharleen and Sammy O’Neal, Mullens, $100;

• Joyce Maynor, Beckley, $100;

• Phyllis Brooks, Beckley, $25;

• Gilbert and Wilma Kirk, Itmann, $200;

• Nora Hall, Brenton, $100;

• Marie Deel, Pineville, $100;

• Harry Charleen Cook, Pineville, $25;

• Artimua and Glenna Adkins, Brenton, $100;

• Betty Houck, Mullens, $100;

• Gary and Della Houck, Mullens, $50;

• Vivian Massie, Maben, $25;

• Thelma Acord, Slab Fork, $25;

• Timothy and Karen Green, Pineville, $200;

• Earl Thomas, Mullens, $100;

• Boyd and Rita England, Mullens, $25;

• Debbie and Thomas Wiles, Pineville, $300;

• Griffin and Lynn Callahan, Itmann and Durham, N.C., $500;

• Tug and Cheryl Houck, Princeton, $500;

• Lance and Linda Hatfield, Brenton, $50;

• Howard and Gloria Jean Pack, Oceana, $50;

• Clarence and Barbara Folden, Mullens, in memory of Charles and Jazzy, $50;

• Black Eagle First Baptist Church, $200;

• Loretta and Mike Pauley, Zephyrhills, Fla., $50;

• Gary and Sandy Clark, Mullens, $100;

• Patti Jenkins, Mullens, $25;

• Bill and Linda Branham, Mullens, $50;

• Sue Halsey, Mullens, $25;

• Ted and Patsey Tilley, Davin, $150;

• James and Patty Graham, Beckley, $100;

• Shirley M. Phillips, Saulsville, $10;

• Virginia Stewart, Matheny, $50;

• Kenneth Stewart, Matheny, $50;

• Glenn and Linda Hatfield, Simon, $100;

• Oceana Freewill Baptist Church, $300;

• Roger Dale and Tina Smith, Midway, $200;

• Carol Wilcox, Mullens, $100;

• Judith and Blake Castle, Mullens, $100;

• Patty White, Wyco, $50;

• Wyoming County Genealogical Society, Pineville, $200;

• Wayne and Brenda Compton, Mullens, $100;

• ABC Contracting, Oceana, $350;

• Guyandotte Baptist Church, Jesse, $500;

• Patricia Elkins, Mullens, $100;

• Gary and Betty Runion, Mullens, $30;

• Ronald and Mary Ann Maynard, Lester, $25;

• Robert and Tina Adams, Pineville, $50;

• Oceana High School Alumni Association, $100;

• Bud-Alpoca Methodists Church, $100;

• Danny and Therese Daniels, Lynco, $100;

• Brenda L. Bias Fund, $1,218;

• Anna Adkins, Cyclone, $50;

• Carol A. McKinney, Herndon, in memory of Aaron Scott, $50;

• John and Joyce Salters, Itmann, $25;

• Deloris Wallen, Mullens, $50;

• Janice Marsh, Mullens, in memory of David Marsh, $25;

• Robert and Marylane Sandy, Salem, Va., $100;

• Harry P. and Glenda Hollins, Bud, $50;

• Toneda Baptist Church, Oceana, WV $500;

• First Presbyterian Church, Mullens, $250;

• Terry and Kimberly Runion, Mullens, $50;

• D&R service Center, Brenton, $250;

• Danny and Linda Lusk, Bud, $200;

• Winston and Pamela Houck, Pineville, $100;

• Brian and Kathleen Wetzel, MacArthur, $6;

• John and Sandra Nolley, Mullens, $200;

• Andrew Lusk, Oceana, $100;

• Sandra K. Privett, Pineville, $50;

• Michael and Donna Wikel, Mullens, $100;

• Friendship Baptist Church, Pineville, $100;

• Sans Gao Baptist Church, Pineville, $100;

• Pineville Southern Baptist Church, $350;

• Van and Deborah Hall, Saulsville, $100;

• Terry and Karen Thorn, Mullens, $100;

• Russell and Pam McCoy, Pineville, $100;

• Mitchell and Norma Whitt, Beaver, $100;

• Professional Business Products, Sophia, $250;

• Sandra Boninsegna, Pineville, $150;

• Rick and Teresa Mitchell, Pineville, $200;

• Mark and Brenda Justice, Pineville, $100;

• Billie D. Wall, Princeton, $50;

• Earl and Joyce Smith, Clear Fork, $125;

• Matheny United Methodist Women, $100;

• James and Janet Frank, Mullens, $100;

• Jeff and Tammy Halsey, Pineville, $50;

• Pineville Furniture, $50;

• Nicki Rice, Mullens, $20;

• Roberta G. Lusk, Bud, $100;

• Walmart, Bentonville, Ark., $4,000;

• Mitchell and Norma Whitt, Beaver, $100;

• Give Lively Foundation, $49.15;

• James and Drema Caudill, Matheny, $50;

• Unknown, $1,000;

• Patrick and Laura Ellis, Pineville, $50;

• Barry and Terri Lea Smith, Mullens, $100;

• Danny and Brenda Green, Saulsville, $100;

• Michael Rottenberry, Mullens, $100;

• Jack Martin, Pineville, $25;

• John Shrewsberry, Mullens, $200;

• Frank and Trudy Blackwell, Mullens, $100;

• Anonymous, Jesse $100;

• CONSOL Cares Foundation, Canonsburg, Pa., $3,000

• Robert and Elizabeth Graham, Stephenson, $100.

The following donations were all made “in memory of Mary Jane Ingram Carr” (she grew up in Wyoming County and this was her request):

• Dr. Pedro and Jayne Casingal, Chesapeake, Va., $25;

• Gayle E Mason, Lewisburg, $100;

• Patricia Stout, Worthington, $300;

• Karen Veronneau, Rainelle, $100;

• Ed and Allene Bridges, Metropolis, Ill., $50;

• Helen Minturn, Rainelle, $50;

• Charles and Suzzan Maddy, Old Fields, $100;

• Steven and Bonnie Davis, Wirtz, Va., $100;

• Stephen and Renee Bisciotti, Hobe Sound, Fla., $500;

• Gene Ray Carr, DDS, Rainelle, $500.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video