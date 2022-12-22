Wyoming County Toy Fund donations included the following:
• Committee for Michael Cochrane, Pineville, $54.44;
• Thomas and Karen Toler, Summersville, $200;
• Clay and Meretta Cole, Clear Fork, $25;
• James and Connie Walker, Itmann, $100;
• Bob and Helen Graham, Mullens, $50;
• Price and Sharon Calfee, Beckley, $150;
• Juanita Lusk, Bud, $500;
• G.E. and Elizabeth Seymour, Ripley, $20;
• Jerry Woodrum, Mullens, $50;
• Patricia and J.F. Ross. Saulsville, $300;
• Sharleen and Sammy O’Neal, Mullens, $100;
• Joyce Maynor, Beckley, $100;
• Phyllis Brooks, Beckley, $25;
• Gilbert and Wilma Kirk, Itmann, $200;
• Nora Hall, Brenton, $100;
• Marie Deel, Pineville, $100;
• Harry Charleen Cook, Pineville, $25;
• Artimua and Glenna Adkins, Brenton, $100;
• Betty Houck, Mullens, $100;
• Gary and Della Houck, Mullens, $50;
• Vivian Massie, Maben, $25;
• Thelma Acord, Slab Fork, $25;
• Timothy and Karen Green, Pineville, $200;
• Earl Thomas, Mullens, $100;
• Boyd and Rita England, Mullens, $25;
• Debbie and Thomas Wiles, Pineville, $300;
• Griffin and Lynn Callahan, Itmann and Durham, N.C., $500;
• Tug and Cheryl Houck, Princeton, $500;
• Lance and Linda Hatfield, Brenton, $50;
• Howard and Gloria Jean Pack, Oceana, $50;
• Clarence and Barbara Folden, Mullens, in memory of Charles and Jazzy, $50;
• Black Eagle First Baptist Church, $200;
• Loretta and Mike Pauley, Zephyrhills, Fla., $50;
• Gary and Sandy Clark, Mullens, $100;
• Patti Jenkins, Mullens, $25;
• Bill and Linda Branham, Mullens, $50;
• Sue Halsey, Mullens, $25;
• Ted and Patsey Tilley, Davin, $150;
• James and Patty Graham, Beckley, $100;
• Shirley M. Phillips, Saulsville, $10;
• Virginia Stewart, Matheny, $50;
• Kenneth Stewart, Matheny, $50;
• Glenn and Linda Hatfield, Simon, $100;
• Oceana Freewill Baptist Church, $300;
• Roger Dale and Tina Smith, Midway, $200;
• Carol Wilcox, Mullens, $100;
• Judith and Blake Castle, Mullens, $100;
• Patty White, Wyco, $50;
• Wyoming County Genealogical Society, Pineville, $200;
• Wayne and Brenda Compton, Mullens, $100;
• ABC Contracting, Oceana, $350;
• Guyandotte Baptist Church, Jesse, $500;
• Patricia Elkins, Mullens, $100;
• Gary and Betty Runion, Mullens, $30;
• Ronald and Mary Ann Maynard, Lester, $25;
• Robert and Tina Adams, Pineville, $50;
• Oceana High School Alumni Association, $100;
• Bud-Alpoca Methodists Church, $100;
• Danny and Therese Daniels, Lynco, $100;
• Brenda L. Bias Fund, $1,218;
• Anna Adkins, Cyclone, $50;
• Carol A. McKinney, Herndon, in memory of Aaron Scott, $50;
• John and Joyce Salters, Itmann, $25;
• Deloris Wallen, Mullens, $50;
• Janice Marsh, Mullens, in memory of David Marsh, $25;
• Robert and Marylane Sandy, Salem, Va., $100;
• Harry P. and Glenda Hollins, Bud, $50;
• Toneda Baptist Church, Oceana, WV $500;
• First Presbyterian Church, Mullens, $250;
• Terry and Kimberly Runion, Mullens, $50;
• D&R service Center, Brenton, $250;
• Danny and Linda Lusk, Bud, $200;
• Winston and Pamela Houck, Pineville, $100;
• Brian and Kathleen Wetzel, MacArthur, $6;
• John and Sandra Nolley, Mullens, $200;
• Andrew Lusk, Oceana, $100;
• Sandra K. Privett, Pineville, $50;
• Michael and Donna Wikel, Mullens, $100;
• Friendship Baptist Church, Pineville, $100;
• Sans Gao Baptist Church, Pineville, $100;
• Pineville Southern Baptist Church, $350;
• Van and Deborah Hall, Saulsville, $100;
• Terry and Karen Thorn, Mullens, $100;
• Russell and Pam McCoy, Pineville, $100;
• Mitchell and Norma Whitt, Beaver, $100;
• Professional Business Products, Sophia, $250;
• Sandra Boninsegna, Pineville, $150;
• Rick and Teresa Mitchell, Pineville, $200;
• Mark and Brenda Justice, Pineville, $100;
• Billie D. Wall, Princeton, $50;
• Earl and Joyce Smith, Clear Fork, $125;
• Matheny United Methodist Women, $100;
• James and Janet Frank, Mullens, $100;
• Jeff and Tammy Halsey, Pineville, $50;
• Pineville Furniture, $50;
• Nicki Rice, Mullens, $20;
• Roberta G. Lusk, Bud, $100;
• Walmart, Bentonville, Ark., $4,000;
• Mitchell and Norma Whitt, Beaver, $100;
• Give Lively Foundation, $49.15;
• James and Drema Caudill, Matheny, $50;
• Unknown, $1,000;
• Patrick and Laura Ellis, Pineville, $50;
• Barry and Terri Lea Smith, Mullens, $100;
• Danny and Brenda Green, Saulsville, $100;
• Michael Rottenberry, Mullens, $100;
• Jack Martin, Pineville, $25;
• John Shrewsberry, Mullens, $200;
• Frank and Trudy Blackwell, Mullens, $100;
• Anonymous, Jesse $100;
• CONSOL Cares Foundation, Canonsburg, Pa., $3,000
• Robert and Elizabeth Graham, Stephenson, $100.
The following donations were all made “in memory of Mary Jane Ingram Carr” (she grew up in Wyoming County and this was her request):
• Dr. Pedro and Jayne Casingal, Chesapeake, Va., $25;
• Gayle E Mason, Lewisburg, $100;
• Patricia Stout, Worthington, $300;
• Karen Veronneau, Rainelle, $100;
• Ed and Allene Bridges, Metropolis, Ill., $50;
• Helen Minturn, Rainelle, $50;
• Charles and Suzzan Maddy, Old Fields, $100;
• Steven and Bonnie Davis, Wirtz, Va., $100;
• Stephen and Renee Bisciotti, Hobe Sound, Fla., $500;
• Gene Ray Carr, DDS, Rainelle, $500.
