The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in April, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:
• Aaron Isaiah Adkins, Logan, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Derek Allen Sizemore, Glen Fork, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and trespassing.
• Nicky Joseph Hatfield, Pineville, possession of fentanyl.
• Jesse Lee Johnson, Stephenson, warrant and possession without a prescription.
• Dakota Wade Morgan, Oceana, possession of fentanyl, petit larceny, and battery.
• Adam Stephen Toler, Pineville, battery.
• Ralph Benjamin Caudill Jr., Herndon, destruction of property.
• Cynthia Marie Lusk, Oceana, trespassing and destruction of property.
• Robert Edward Graham, Oceana, trespassing and destruction of property.
• Allen Ray Adams, Pineville, possession with intent to deliver (meth) and delivery of a controlled substance.
• Brian James Bobb, Brier Creek, DUI.
• William Glen Toler, Kopperston, possession of controlled substance (meth).
• Dalton Julius Maynor, McGraws, possession without a prescription.
• Christina Mae Sizemore, Ramey Addition, possession without a prescription (meth).
• Arnold Lee Darnell, Bud, strangulation and battery.
• Leshawna Beth Huff, Oceana, capias.
• Andrea Lynn Hatfield, Lynco, warrant, driving without a license, and no insurance.
• Sarah Elizabeth Sizemore, Ravencliff, fleeing on foot, two counts of obstruction, escape, and driving revoked.
• Justin Alan Blair, Pineville, fugitive from justice – Logan County.
• Kathy Denise Gilley, Clear Fork, capias.
• Darlene Nicole Vance, Oceana, three counts of domestic battery.
• Alicia Lynn Tilley, Pineville, disorderly conduct and obstructing.
• Nicholas Conrad Stinson, Hanover, receiving and/or transferring stolen goods.
