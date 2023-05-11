The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests in April, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison:

• Aaron Isaiah Adkins, Logan, strangulation and domestic battery.

• Derek Allen Sizemore, Glen Fork, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, and trespassing.

• Nicky Joseph Hatfield, Pineville, possession of fentanyl.

• Jesse Lee Johnson, Stephenson, warrant and possession without a prescription.

• Dakota Wade Morgan, Oceana, possession of fentanyl, petit larceny, and battery.

• Adam Stephen Toler, Pineville, battery.

• Ralph Benjamin Caudill Jr., Herndon, destruction of property.

• Cynthia Marie Lusk, Oceana, trespassing and destruction of property.

• Robert Edward Graham, Oceana, trespassing and destruction of property.

• Allen Ray Adams, Pineville, possession with intent to deliver (meth) and delivery of a controlled substance.

• Brian James Bobb, Brier Creek, DUI.

• William Glen Toler, Kopperston, possession of controlled substance (meth).

• Dalton Julius Maynor, McGraws, possession without a prescription.

• Christina Mae Sizemore, Ramey Addition, possession without a prescription (meth).

• Arnold Lee Darnell, Bud, strangulation and battery.

• Leshawna Beth Huff, Oceana, capias.

• Andrea Lynn Hatfield, Lynco, warrant, driving without a license, and no insurance.

• Sarah Elizabeth Sizemore, Ravencliff, fleeing on foot, two counts of obstruction, escape, and driving revoked.

• Justin Alan Blair, Pineville, fugitive from justice – Logan County.

• Kathy Denise Gilley, Clear Fork, capias.

• Darlene Nicole Vance, Oceana, three counts of domestic battery.

• Alicia Lynn Tilley, Pineville, disorderly conduct and obstructing.

• Nicholas Conrad Stinson, Hanover, receiving and/or transferring stolen goods.

