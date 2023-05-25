Wyoming County Schools is sponsoring the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.
Breakfast and lunch are open to all children, ages 18 years and under.
Meals will be served at the following sites:
• Berlin McKinney Elementary School, Oceana, breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
• Gilliland Park Pool, Oceana, lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. and snack from 3:45-4 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4. Meals will not be delivered to pool site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Berlin McKinney Elementary School during Berlin McKinney Elementary meal times.
• Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, Hanover, breakfast from 9-9:30 a..m and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
• Mullens Elementary School, breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
• Mullens City Pool, lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. and snack from 3:45-4 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Meals will not be delivered to pool site during thunderstorms. Meals may be eaten at Mullens Middle School during Mullens Middle School meal times.
• Pineville Elementary, breakfast from 9:30-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. June 21-July 28; closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
• Westside High School, breakfast from 10-10:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Wyoming County East High School, breakfast from 10-10:30 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
• Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, breakfast from 9-9:15 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m. June 21-30.
Wyoming County Schools Non-congregate Feeding Program Meals will be delivered between 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Students with signed parent permission will receive 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunch meals on the following scheduled delivery dates (students receiving meals from Energy Express and Career and Technical Center are excluded from this program):
• Little Huff/Ikes Fork: June 12, 26, July 7 and 19.
• Coal Mountain/Long Branch/Hanover: June 12, 26, July 7 and 19.
• Baileysville/Brier and Indian Creeks/Brenton/ Mill Creek: June 13, 27, July 10 and 20.
• Cyclone/Lacoma/Huff Moutain (Oceana)/Oceana Apartments/Oceana Trailer Parks: June 14, 28, July 11 and 21.
• Koperston/Craney/KopperCity Bottom/Fisher Bottom: June 15, 29, July 12 and 24.
• Keyrock/Rock View: June 14, 28, July 12 and 26.
• Skin Fork/Mullensville: June 15, 29, July 13 and 27.
• Matheny/Coon Branch/Jesse/Glen Fork: June 15, 29, July 12 and 24.
• Piney Garden Apartments/Bowman Bottom: June 16, 30, July 13 and 25.
• Herndon/Bud/Tracy Mountain/Barkers Ridge/Basin/Pierpont/ Stephenson: June 21, July 3, 14 and 26.
• Guyandotte Apartments/New Richmond/Itmann: June 22, July 5, 17 and 27.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, phone Rhonda Thomas, Child Nutrition and General Wellness programs director, at 304-732-6262.
