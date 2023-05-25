Wyoming County Schools’ “One Book One Child” initiative is designed to instill a love of reading in young students.
For the past three years, guest readers have read a chapter from the year’s book selection, targeted for a specific primary grade, on the county Board of Education’s Facebook page.
During the first year, “Stone Fox,” aimed at fourth graders, was read by guest readers that included West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice.
Masked readers shared chapters from the second classic, “Charlotte’s Web,” selected for second graders. The masks were taken off and the readers’ identities revealed at the end of each chapter.
This year, “The Mouse and The Motorcycle,” selected with first graders in mind, is being read by first grade teachers and instructional aides from across the county.
“Every week, on Tuesday and Thursday, a new chapter is released on the Wyoming County Schools Facebook page,” explained Amy Mitchell, Academic Programs coordinator.
Everyone is welcome to watch, Mitchell said, with primary grade students encouraged to watch with their families.
“This project is one way that Wyoming County Schools works to provide reading experiences for our students,” Mitchell said.
“Each first grade student received a copy of the book that they can take home and keep, to love and enjoy many times over.
“They can listen to the recordings each week, their teacher or parent can read it aloud to them, or when they are able, they can read it for themselves.”
Reading aloud is widely recognized as the single most important activity leading to literacy acquisition, according to research.
Reading to a child in an interactive style also raises a child’s IQ by six points.
By age three, children from low-income families may hear 30 million fewer words than their peers in middle-income to upper class neighborhoods, the research indicates.
Additional research suggests that in middle-income neighborhoods, the book-to-child ratio is 13-to-1, compared to 1-to-300 in low-income neighborhoods.
Statistics indicate that children with as few as 25 books in the home complete an average of two more years of schooling than those with no books.
Students who read more minutes per day also perform better in school and on standardized tests, according to the research.
“One Book One Child is just one way Wyoming County Schools is working to build readers,” Mitchell noted.
“We know that money is tight everywhere,” she said, adding that books are also provided in a few more ways.
“Children from birth to age five can sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and receive one book per month in the mail for free.”
Pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students will receive a summer reading pack with books they can read with their parents and families throughout the summer.
The books will help build relationships with the child, strengthen the children’s love of reading, and improve their overall skills and abilities, Mitchell noted.
Additionally, schools personnel give away books at town festivals as well as community and parent events.
“Wyoming County Schools is working hard to get books into the homes, hands, and hearts of our children,” Mitchell emphasized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.