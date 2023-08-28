The following indictments were returned Aug. 28 by a Wyoming County grand jury, according to Prosecutor Gregory Bishop:
• Michael Paul Collins, 48, Brenton, for driving revoked for driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance.
• Heather Nicole Decker, 46, Kopperston, for conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Jeremiah Dwayne Adkins, 42, Mullensville, for receiving or transferring stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Brittany Kay Morgan, 32, Pineville, for 20 counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian; two counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Steven Douglas Dye, 64, Princeton, for obtaining money under false pretense.
“We had some cases that were not ripe for presentment to the grand jury in May, so we convened this grand jury for a second time this term to hear those cases,” Bishop said.
“I would like to thank the citizens who fulfilled their civic duty once again this term.
“Furthermore, we are pleased that the grand jury found enough evidence to indict these individuals for the very serious crimes for which they are accused.”
All accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty, Bishop noted.
Arraignments are scheduled for Sept. 25.
