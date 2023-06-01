Wyoming County East High School’s annual commencement ceremonies were conducted June 2.
Kylah Gail Lockridge is the class valedictorian. Lockridge is the daughter of Allery and Brook Lockridge, of McGraws. She plans to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College, majoring in both English and art.
Alyssa Faith Tilley is the salutatorian. Tilley is the daughter of Shawn and Kathy Tilley, of Pineville. She plans to attend West Virginia University Institute of Technology, pursuing a degree in pre-med biology.
Andrea Lynn Laxton is the honorarian. Laxton is the daughter of Christy and Mike Laxton, of Pineville. She will attend West Virginia University to pursue degrees in forensic examination and accounting.
Remaining top 10 graduates include:
• Ty Shannon Eller, of Pineville, son of Melinda Vance and Kenneth Eller, plans to attend Indiana State University to pursue a degree in theatre.
• Savannah Faith Brehm, daughter of Juli Brehm and JR Brehm of Mullens, plans to attend Glenville State University to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
• Peyton Danielle Phillips, daughter of Dan and Carolyn Phillips of Pineville, will attend Concord University to study accounting.
• Abigail Grace Day, daughter of Chris and Missy Day of Saulsville, plans to attend Concord University to pursue a degree in exercise science.
• Taylor Ilyssa McKinney, daughter of Tanya and Jason McKinney of Mullens, will attend West Virginia University Institute of Technology to study pre-med.
• Kylie Lynn McCoy, daughter of Carrie and Mike McCoy of Saulsville. will study nursing at Bluefield State University.
• Noah Jameson Cameron, son of Rochelle and Anthony Cameron of Statesville, N.C., and Delilah and Harold Cameron of Pineville, will attend West Virginia University College of Business.
Additional graduates are Anson Mason Addair, Makayla Hope Lynn Bailey, Isabella Grace Baker, Kayley Marie Bane, Skyler Mae Beverly, Brady Scott Biggs, Alexander Nicholas Bishop, Destiny Nicole Blankenship, Hayden Eugene Blankenship, Konnor Reese Blizzard, Madison Nanette Bower, Conner Gene Bradford;
Damion Matthew Gage Brown, Dylan Lucus Burks, Elijah Anthony Cameron, Madison Nicole Carr, Breanna Paige Clay, Tanner Shane Cook, Dacoda Allen Cooper, Ethan William Cox, Kyndal Falon Rain Cozort, Dakota Lee Echols, Madison Faith England;
Quency Lee Fralin, Daniel Powell Godsey, Chase Alexander Griffith, Alexis Jade Gunnoe, Alexander Jacob Hall, Faith Alexandria Hall, Triston Richard Hall, Jacob Braiden Hayes Hamrick, Brianna Renee Hash, Logan Chase Hatfield, Brayden Michael Lawrence Heineman, Chandra Reece Hodges, Marissa Dawn Hood, Jacob Evan Howard;
Matthew Ray Huguley, Aaron Seth Jarrell, Brian Keith Johnson II, Sara McKenzie Johnson, Payton Wayne Keen, Deanna Lynn Kenneda, Jacob Eli Kennedy, Lindsey Ladair Kennedy, Makayla Shea King, Kristina Toree Lawson;
Alexandria Dawn Lefler, Cierra Brooke Lester, Colleen Nicole Lookabill, Austin Lankford Lee Lowery, Connor Ray Lusk, John Paul Lusk, Tyler Edward Maples, Zachary Jordan Marcum, Zachary Ian McCormick;
Colson Shane Mills, Garrett Kyle Mitchell, Joshua Michael Morgan, Shawn Thomas Mosley, Kendra Sue Mullins, Emily Grace Neace, Reina Alexandria Pando, Nathan Shawn Parsons, Dustin Ray Porter, Chloe Shae Prichard, Braydon Shawn Ramsey;
Colton John Repass, Matthew Laine Rhodes, Gabriel Neal Riling, Abby Marie Russell, Brooke Danielle Sadzewicz, Dakota Garrett Shifflette, Jonathan Matthew Shrewsbury, Caleb Tanner Simmons, Paige Sarah Clair Sizemore, Charles Peyton Stewart, Tanner McKinley Stewart;
Layla Jane Stover, Makyleigh Chantell Sturgill, Laken Renea Toler, Justin Lee Tolliver, Hunter Dakota Trump, Luca Salvatore Giovanni Turrisi, Brooklyn Nicole Walker, Hunter Allen Walker, Anna Marie Wampler, Curtis Kaiden Weaver, Cody Alan Whitt, Jerry Kyle Whitt III, and Jesse Tyler Wirth.
