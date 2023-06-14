Wyoming County East High School’s Friends of the Earth Club was the winner of the Rhododendron Category during the 60{sup}th{/sup} annual Youth Environmental Day May 20 at North Bend State Park.
Hundreds of Youth Environmental Program (YEP) members and their families gathered for the annual day of learning, fun, and recognition.
More than $15,000 in cash prices was awarded to groups for their outstanding work in environmental and conservation projects.
The Rhododendron Awards are presented to youth groups, whose members are ages 15 years and older, completing projects that answer an environmental need.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program representatives presented the cash awards to youth groups from around the state for their efforts to better the environment in the Mountain State.
Among those honored were 4-H clubs, Scout troops, schools, and other youth organizations who completed environmental projects that benefited the state and their communities. Some of the projects included tree plantings, roadside litter and stream cleanups, recycling drives, and environmental education.
The Rick Vecellio Memorial Conservation Scholarship was presented to Isaiah Ash, a graduating senior at Doddridge County High School. The $10,000 college scholarship is presented annually to an active YEP member with exemplary conduct throughout his/her school years. The scholarship is made available by the Vecellio Family Foundation Inc., of Beckley.
During the past year, groups enrolled in the YEP worked nearly 35,000 hours to recycle more than 12,000 pounds of aluminum, 39,000 pounds of plastic, 127,000 pounds of steel and 100,000 pounds of paper. They also planted 293 trees, more than 2,500 flowers and cleaned up 156 miles of roadways, in addition to community areas and streams. Groups collected 1,033 bags of trash.
“I am continually amazed by the dedication and passion of our young people who are doing amazing projects to make their communities and our state better,” said Annette Hoskins, YEP director. “It is such an honor to recognize them for their environmental stewardship. They are helping West Virginia shine.”
The first Youth Environmental Day was conducted May 16, 1964, at Holley River State Park. Today, the event is celebrated annually at North Bend State Park, in Ritchie County, the third Saturday in May. Hundreds of participants attend. Highlighting the activities is the presentation of more than $15,000 in cash awards and scholarships in recognition of outstanding environmental accomplishments by the youth groups enrolled in the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.