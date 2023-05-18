With the installation of a new state-of-the-art elevator, the Wyoming County Courthouse is now ADA compliant.
Constructed in two phases and funded with two cycles of Courthouse Facilities Improvement grants in addition to local monies, the cost of the elevator totaled nearly $500,000, explained Jason Mullins, county Commission president.
The West Virginia Legislature created the Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority in 2001 to provide county governments with funding assistance to improve existing courthouse facilities or construct new facilities. County governments may apply for the grant funding annually.
“We have the most beautiful courthouse in the state,” Mullins said.
“It’s just fascinating to me that they can put a modern elevator in a building that is more than 100 years old and make it look like it’s always been here,” Mullins emphasized.
“The craftsmanship, the detail on this project is just incredible.”
In addition to the elevator, construction included modifying one staircase to the second floor, he said, which included shortening the stair width as well as installing new safety railing and redoing the existing railing.
The construction crews matched the new railing and the spindles in the existing stairwell to the original.
“It was important that the wood match the trim around the doors and windows in here,” Mullins said. “This all had to work together in order to look good.
“I don’t think residents understand how much these types of projects cost,” Mullins said.
Phase one involved installation of the elevator shaft and phase two was the installation of the elevator cab.
Mullins said the courthouse did not have an elevator before, but rather “a lift” to carry people to the second floor. A few people got caught inside when it malfunctioned, he said.
“I’m really excited to see this,” Mullins emphasized.
“I think this is the least we can do for the residents here in the county. We have a lot of coal miners with black lung who can’t use the stairs to get to the courtroom or the circuit clerk’s office. They’ve worked all their lives to support their families. Our residents deserve this.
“We’ve had some attorneys with mobility issues and that old lift was embarrassing.”
Mullins lauded previous office holders who had “the vision” to take care of the courthouse and know that it would have to stand for a long time.
“This is the people’s building,” Mullins noted. “And we owe it to the people to take care of it.”
Another recent project included the installation of automated doors that can be opened with the push of a button near the side entrance.
The next improvement project will be improving the main steps into the courthouse and adding new railing.
•••
Standing as a symbolic sentry to a democratic government, Wyoming County’s courthouse has a storied past, built on the passions of its citizens.
With a 165-foot sandstone formation, known as Castle Rock, towering over the Guyandotte River and the county’s seven main trails nearby, Pineville (which was then known as Castle Rock) was a natural location for the center of government.
Currently sitting on its hilltop corner of Pineville, the county seat has been the source of several location disagreements since the county was created in 1850.
The courthouse has hosted would-be presidents, including future President John F. Kennedy, along with a session conducted by the West Virginia Supreme Court, and was the location of the suspected 1935 murder of beloved Circuit Clerk Virgil Cook, believed by many to be an effort to silence him before he could tell what he knew about some missing road money.
Constructed in a neoclassical design of stacked stone, the building was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in November 1979.
Wyoming County’s first county seat was located in what is now Oceana – the first county settlement with the most population.
There were also attempts to relocate the courthouse to Mullens and to New Richmond, known as Lusk at the time.
Following three hotly contested elections over the course of seven years, the issue was finally resolved in 1907 when the county seat, and its courthouse, was permanently moved to Pineville.
The first two elections were declared void following allegations of fraud and the final election of Aug. 29, 1905 was allowed to stand.
In 1916, the county hired architect A.F. Wysong, of Princeton, to design the courthouse.
D.J. Phipps, of Roanoke, Va., was awarded the construction contract that same year at a cost of $79,000.
Constructed in 1916, county officials moved into the new facility in 1917.
The courthouse is the largest building in the county and the stones used in the building were quarried from nearby Williamson Branch.
During the Great Depression, the public square surrounding the courthouse was terraced and landscaped through the efforts of the federal Works Progress Administration.
The building houses the prosecutor’s office, the sheriff’s tax and license departments, the assessor, the county clerk, the circuit clerk, the circuit judge, and the courtroom.
Since 1993, the courthouse and supporting facilities have undergone renovations and restoration efforts that near $3 million – for the most part funded with grant monies.
The annex, built in phases beginning in 1958, currently houses the magistrate courtroom and offices along with the Wyoming County Health Department.
The “jail” houses the Sheriff’s Department.
The Emergency Services and Addressing/Mapping center is now located in the former MSHA building.
The Community Corrections program, including Day Report and Home Confinement, are now housed in the former board of education building.
