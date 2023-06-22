The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program is providing $3,868,229 to 36 West Virginia counties, according to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Wyoming County was appropriated $96,368.
The payments are made annually to counties with non-taxable federal land within their borders to offset the lost property tax revenue and to help defray the costs associated with maintaining important community services.
“PILT program funds help offset shortfalls that our local municipalities face in serving their residents and invest in our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m pleased to see this support heading to West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will make in counties across our state.”
“For decades West Virginia counties have provided essential services on Forest Service and other public lands, including law enforcement, education, firefighting, road maintenance and public health,” Manchin said. “This funding from the Department of the Interior is essential to ensure that local governments across the Mountain State can continue these needed services and also provide for the thousands of West Virginians in their communities.
“As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee, I am glad to see the Department of the Interior continue their commitment to supporting West Virginia communities that have welcomed Interior into their counties,” Manchin said.
