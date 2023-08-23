Kate Carr knows there’s no need to dredge up anything, really, about last fall, when her WVU Tech women’s soccer team struggled through a one-win season.
The rebuild is now in motion.
“I’m not going to dig into many of the problems, because it’s in the past and we’re moving forward,” she said. “I’ve told a lot of the girls as I’ve recruited them, the ones that ended up here, they understood that last season was frustrating. There’s hope in that, and there’s obviously still the concern of how we ended up the season. We didn’t end where we wanted to, we know that.
“But the fact that there was that frustration meant that we knew we were capable of more and that we had the talent. We just didn’t put it all together.”
The Golden Bears lost eight players from that team and return 11. Carr has also brought in 13 freshmen and she’s looking for everyone to do their part in starting a turnaround.
“Moving forward from (last season), we’ve built a new class around the returning players that we had that we knew we were going to be able to build from,” she said. “The ones that really want it are the ones that we’re bringing in new players to surround them with and make sure that that’s the mentality moving forward.”
Among the returning players are sophomore forward Stheisy Lemus, a forward from Spain who scored three of Tech's 13 goals last season, and sophomore keeper Sandra Garcia Quilez, a second-team All-River States Conference selection last year. She stopped 135 shots and pitched a shutout in the Golden Bears’ lone victory.
“She was put under fire and, unfortunately, (the results were) good and bad. We did test her out quite a bit last year,” Carr said. “She’s returning for us; she’s done really well so far.”
Quilez started in Saturday’s season-opening 5-0 loss at Mount Vernon Nazarene and played the first half, allowing three goals and making four saves. Freshman Sascha Pacheco took over in the second half and gave up two goals but stopped 16 shots.
“With where we left things off last season, we knew that we had to bring in a new class that was going to challenge everyone in every aspect, and that includes (Quilez),” Carr said. “We brought in another goalkeeper to add to the two others that we already have rostered, so we have four goalkeepers that are biting at the bit for that spot. So there’s no downtime for her, let alone any of the returning players. Everybody has a new challenge as far as someone’s willing to work and potentially take over that position.”
Several of the freshmen are local natives — Oak Hill teammates Hannah White and Kadence Lucas, Shady Spring’s Mallie Lawson and Nicholas County’s Isabella Bandy.
Also local are juniors Angelica Taylor and Keatley Michael of Woodrow Wilson, sophomore Sydney Chapman of Midland Trail and junior Ailena Bezek of James Monroe.
Seven freshmen started in the season opener, including White (62 minutes) and Lucas (53). Four others subbed in, including Lawson (41 minutes).
The next step comes Thursday when the Golden Bears play their home opener against Georgetown College. Kickoff from the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex will be 5 p.m.
“I think that (the season) is going to be challenging, for sure,” Carr said. “There’s going to be a whole new set of frustrations going into that because we know that we have to find the pieces and parts that work best together. That’s challenging in every year that you do it, but it’s even more so when you have half the team that comes in that’s new, that’s never played with each other or any of the other players that are returning.
“It’s going to be learning to overcome those obstacles and play through the difficult games, the difficult situations that we’re going to run into and making sure that we have the end goal in mind the entire time that it’s going to pay off the more that we’re willing to work at it.”
