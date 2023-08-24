It seems no matter how many players the WVU Tech men’s soccer team loses, the Golden Bears are always able to reload. That happens when a team has had as much success as Tech has had over the years.
That seems to be the case again this year.
“We just continue to keep building year on year. The better we do, the more talent that keeps joining us,” head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. “Yeah, I’m very excited for this year.”
The Golden Bears went 14-3-3 last season but dropped the River States Conference championship game 4-2 to Rio Grande in Beckley. The RedStorm was picked to finish first in the conference in preseason voting last week, while Tech was second.
There are, of course, significant losses from last year's team but others who return, as well as new players to mesh in.
“We lost four or five starters to graduating and then one or two others transferred out,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We have a lot of good new players coming in, so I’m excited for the new season.”
Among the exiting players are three all-conference first-teamers.
Keeper Lucas Rivera Paramio stopped 53 shots and had an .803 save percentage. Striker Endjick Albert was the team’s leading scorer with six goals and four assists for 16 points. Midfielder Omar Bahlana scored four goals.
Among other key missing pieces are second-team leftback Ruben Martin Macias (4 goals, 3 assists), honorable mention midfielder Edward Tordorff and honorable mention defender Andrijia Milenkovic.
That might be bad news, but there’s plenty of good news.
“We’ve got a good core group returning from last year,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We’ve got four or five good returning players, so we’ll build around them.”
Sophomores Enrique Ezquerro Lopez and Julian Diaz were starting centerbacks last season. Conrad Ryu Eriksson, another sophomore, returns at rightback, and junior Joan Hernandez is back as holding midfielder.
Tech has several new players on the roster, among them five or six freshmen Hewitt-Fisher expects big things from.
One of them is Adam Seams, a member of last season’s Class AAA state championship team at Greenbrier East. He was later named the Gatorade West Virginia Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“He’s done excellent for us this preseason,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “We’re happy to have him join us and I expect him to have a big involvement this year with us.”
Look for the Golden Bears to be even more aggressive this season.
“With some of the attacking players that we’ve got joining us, I think we’re actually a little bit stronger in the attacking third,” Hewitt-Fisher said. “I’m hopeful that we can create a lot of opportunities like we did last year, but hopefully with the players that we have now I think we can finish a lot of those chances. I think we’ll be a little more attacking than we were last year.”
Tech, which will open the season at home versus Columbia International Friday at 7 p.m., had scrimmages against Concord and Carolina University, both of which left Hewitt-Fisher optimistic.
“We had two very good performances, especially this past weekend Carolina; we looked very strong,” he said. “I’m sure if we can continue on from how we played last Friday, then we’ve got a lot of positives to look forward to.”
