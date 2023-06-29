It’s been four years since WVU Tech’s baseball team last played a game at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
That will finally change next season.
Ending a standoff that started ahead of the 2020 season, WVU Tech officials and stadium owner Doug Epling reached an agreement Thursday afternoon that will allow the Golden Bears to once again play their home games in their hometown.
“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to play our home baseball and some softball games at Linda K Epling Stadium,” WVU Tech Director of Athletics Kenny Howell said in a statement. “The Epling name is synonymous with WVU Tech and WVU Tech athletics. Three generations of their family have been hall of famers, coaches, or players; and we are pleased to have this agreement in place.
“The opportunity to play games closer to home, and have the support of our communiversity is something we relish. We look forward to continued partnerships and expanded opportunities within our institution and athletic department.”
Epling Stadium had been the Golden Bears’ home since the university completed its move from Montgomery in 2017. They last played a game there in the spring of 2019.
But some disagreements between Epling and head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt led to Epling’s decision in 2020 to no longer allow the Golden Bears to play there.
The season was eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kendrick Epling, the grandson of Doug Epling and a former player for Nesselrodt, actually played a big part in getting the two sides to reconcile.
“We’re very excited to have WVU Tech back in Beckley and building an even stronger relationship for many years to come,” said Kendrick Epling, now the stadium’s director of field operations. “It’s been my goal since taking over Linda K. Epling Stadium to make the southern part of the state the epicenter for baseball in West Virginia and that can’t happen without Tech here. The future is very bright for baseball in southern West Virginia. Go Golden Bears!”
Tech has traveled to sites such as the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, GoMart Ballpark in Charleston and Bowen Field in Bluefield for its home games. The Golden Bears did play one series at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley last season.
