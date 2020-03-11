WVU Symphony Orchestra scheduled in concert March 25

Carnegie Hall is pleased to present the West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra in concert on Wednesday March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets are on sale now for $7 per person. This evening concert, conducted by Dr. Mitchell Arnold, features Bedich Smetana’s “Má Vlast,” “Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin” by Richard Wagner, and “Berceuse and Finale from The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky.
In addition, the WVU Symphony Orchestra will be featured on the daytime Link Up student concerts on Thursday March 26. Joining the WVU orchestra for the Thursday concerts will be over 400 students from Greenbrier and Monroe counties, and three singers from Greenbrier East High School.
Link Up, a program of Weill Music Institute of Carnegie Hall in New York City, pairs orchestras across the country with students in grades three through five to explore orchestral repertoire through a hands-on music curriculum. Students from Greenbrier and Monroe counties will participate in the Link Up concert where they will sing and play harp, recorder, or violin with the orchestra. Violin students from the Heartstrings Academy and harp students from White Sulphur Springs Elementary School will be participating in Link Up.
Carnegie Hall would like to thank the Carnegie Hall Guild, Classics for Kids Foundation, Daywood Foundation, Greenbrier County Commission, Greenbrier County Schools, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, and Uncle Larry’s Fund for their support of Link Up.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.