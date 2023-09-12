Beckley-Stratton Middle School students get situated on the first day of the WVU Science Adventure Camp at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean Tuesday. The students will attend a week of hands-on outdoor learning and adventures at the camp. The WVU Science Adventure School is a three-night, four-day outdoor learning experience for sixth-grade students from around the state with an experiential, science-based curriculum led by WVU students.

