WVA — One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.
“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said UPD Chief W.P. Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”
The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.
Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.
University Police responded to a report of gun shots at College Park at 4 a.m. Friday, February 28.
People were asked to seek shelter and avoid the area. Officers are investigating at the scene.
West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university's website.