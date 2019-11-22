indianapolis, ind. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team exploded for five goals and more than 20 shots in a 5-1 win over Butler in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at the Sellick Bowl.
Sophomore forward Josh DiMatteo and freshman forward Rodrigo Robles Grajera each scored a pair of goals in the win, while senior midfielder Andres Muriel Albino scored the game-winner for the Mountaineers, who won their fourth straight. The win marks the squad’s first NCAA Tournament road win since 1981.
WVU (10-8-2) dominated the host Bulldogs (11-7-2) for much of the night, holding a 21-6 advantage on shots. The Mountaineers also registered a season-best 15 shots on goal, the most since Sept. 28, 2011, against James Madison.
The Mountaineers opened the scoring less than three minutes into the match on a penalty-kick goal by Robles Grajera. After the Bulldogs recorded a hand ball inside the box, the Burgos, Spain, native converted on the first of his two goals on the night.
In the 21st minute, the Bulldogs found the equalizer on a goal off a corner kick. Muriel Albino put the Mountaineers back in front when he beat the Butler keeper far post in the 36th minute for a 2-1 halftime lead.
West Virginia erupted with three goals in a three-and-a-half-minute span to put the match away in the second half. DiMatteo tallied his first goal after finishing a rebound off the Butler keeper in the 81st minute. Then, just 39 seconds later, Robles Grajera completed his brace on a diving header off a saved penalty kick.
DiMatteo applied the finishing touches in the 84th minute with his second goal of the night. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native initially hit the post but cleaned up the tally with an open look to make it 5-1.
With the win, WVU advances to the NCAA Tournament second round for the second consecutive season. The Mountaineers will travel to Huntington for a matchup against No. 11-seeded Marshall on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Hoops Family Field.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.