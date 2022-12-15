Fruits and vegetables come in all shapes, sizes and tastes. They also grow in a variety of colors that offer different nutrients and vitamins. The West Virginia University Extension 2023 calendar offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its garden calendar.
The calendar, themed “Colors of the Garden,” features information on leafy greens, purple carrots and asparagus, diverse melons, beets, and more.
The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights – including growing advice, food preservation recommendations, pest management information, and healthy recipes that use vegetables harvested from the garden – provided by WVU Extension experts.
Readers will also find fun facts and information about some of WVU Extension’s additional programs scattered throughout the calendar as well.
To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, contact the WVU Extension Service office in Wyoming County at 681-250-2854.
Copies of the calendar are also available at libraries in Pineville, Oceana, and Mullens.
Beginning in January, WVU Extension will offer bonus content, including coloring pages for children and families, on the garden calendar website.
For additional tips and information, visit WVU Extension Service at extension.wvu.edu and @WVUExtension on Facebook and Twitter.
