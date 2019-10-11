WVU developing "next play" mentality

morgantown — The difference between being prolific and horrific is more than just a letter or two in the life of a quarterback.
It comes with the understanding that he can do only so much, that the result of any pass play is the result not only of his perception and his execution, but of his protection and of the route run by the receiver to say nothing of the receiver’s ability to catch.
A pass play in which the quarterback reads the defense correctly, has blockers control the pass rush, has his receiver run the route correctly, has him deliver the football on time and on target is worth little if the receiver drops it.
So much has to go right for a completion and so little wrong for an interception or incompletion.
But, as complicated as that sounds, today’s top quarterbacks complete between 60 and 79 percent of their passes.
All of this brings us to West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who was either prolific or horrific in the loss to Texas, depending upon whether you believe your eyes or his coaches, and who must clean it all up perhaps without maybe two of his best receivers against an Iowa State defense that last year held star quarterback Will Grier to just 100 passing yards.
Kendall’s game against Texas was, in Charles Dickens’ terms, the best of times and the worst of times, for the 367 yards he threw for were the most of his career and there were three touchdowns on the plus side of the ledger, but those were offset by four interceptions.
Immediately after the game, head coach Neal Brown rushed to his defense, and blamed some of the misfortune on Austin but more on receivers and just bad luck. All that was echoed during this week by quarterback coach Sean Reagan, who saw light where others saw darkness.
“He threw four interceptions,” Reagan said. “I don’t believe there’s many guys out there who can bounce back and continue to compete at the high level he did in the fourth quarter and give us a chance to be in the game.
“You know we’re an onside kick or two away from winning it even with four interceptions.”
Now it might be a stretch to be counting on recovering two onside kicks and turning them into touchdowns, but Reagan was trying to make a point there.
“He didn’t give up. At the quarterback position you have to have a ‘next play mentality,’” Reagan said. “You have to be able to forget the bad things that happened. That’s one thing I’ll praise him on – he threw four interceptions but he never let it get him down.”
Apparently, the quarterback coach didn’t let them get him down either. Instead, Reagan kept pushing that “next play mentality” when Kendall came to the bench after his misfortune.
What did he say to Kendall?
“It’s over. There’s nothing you can do about it. You can’t go back in time,” Reagan said.
Reagan saw what Brown was seeing.
“The last one, the out route, I told him the receiver ran the route wrong. You made the right read. We’re going to call it again and you are going to make that exact same read and make that same throw. You can’t think about it. You gotta play ‘next play mentality’.”
The effort is aimed at keeping Kendall afloat in a sea of confidence rather than having him drown in a sea of tears.
“We have all the confidence in the world in him. He made the wrong read on the first pick. On the second, the one inside our own 20, he was just a half second late. If he takes his drop, triggers it, anticipates the receiver getting there, trusts he’s going to get there, he has a completion.
“But he hesitated for half a second, which caused the tip, which led to the pick. If he progresses the way we see it, this time next year there won’t be that hesitation.”
What will we see next year at this time?
“He’s improved week to week and he’s only going to get better as the year has gone on,” Reagan said. “He’s gotten a whole lot calmer in the pocket since week 1 and 2. He understands when he needs to get out. I thought he did a good job of that against Texas. He got through some progressions, had to scramble a few times, got down, learning to take care of his body.
“If he can continue to improve on that and anticipate some throws, he’ll be a good quarterback for us.”
