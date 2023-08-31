The West Virginia University Office of the Provost announced final recommendations from the first four appeals hearings on Tuesday.
On Aug. 10, the university announced that 32 programs were recommended for elimination as university leaders try to make up for a $45 million budget shortfall. Faculty had the opportunity to appeal the preliminary recommendations.
The preliminary recommendation was to eliminate the entire Department of World Languages, Literature and Linguistics, and administration suggested students could use apps to learn foreign languages in place of in-person classes.
After an appeal presented during an Aug. 25 hearing, the final recommendation is to still eliminate “foreign language majors and master’s degree programs but to continue to provide face-to-face instruction in two languages.”
The final recommendation also states that it will reduce the number of faculty positions to five, and move them into “another unit yet to be determined.”
“We listened to our students’ feedback and have provided an option for face-to-face language instruction,” Maryanne Reed, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said. “This final recommendation will allow students to take language courses as electives and potentially as minors. This will also support our students pursuing prestigious scholarships and membership in honorary organizations such as Phi Beta Kappa. We feel this recommendation addresses the continued enrollment decline while serving the needs of our students.”
Spanish and Chinese are the two languages WVU will continue to teach.
The following programs are recommended for elimination:
• BA Chinese Studies
• BA French
• BA German Studies
• BA Russian Studies
• BA Spanish
• MA Linguistics
• MA TESOL
Reed also said the university will continue to explore additional language learning opportunities, such as establishing curriculum partnerships with other universities, and they’ll “create greater access to study abroad opportunities, where students can gain language proficiency through immersive experiences.”
The Provost’s Office will pursue the elimination of the language requirement currently self-imposed on some majors throughout the university, particularly the bachelor of arts majors in the Eberly College.
More details will be released on Sept. 15, according to the news release.
The final recommendation for the Division of Forestry and Natural Resources and the Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering remains the same, and both are still recommended for discontinuance.
The original recommendation for the School of Public Health was to reduce the number of faculty by 14 positions, but the school appealed that the reduction be adjusted to 11.
“We have been careful to consider every aspect, from the quality of our programs and the innovative ways we serve students to nurturing talented faculty and balancing the cost of delivery realities,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of Health Sciences.
Cutting faculty by only 11 members will permit the School of Public Health to maintain accreditation.
The School of Medicine, School of Pharmacy, Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, Department of Philosophy, Management Department and Department of Mining Engineering did not file a notice of appeal.
WVU will announce final recommendations through Sept. 5 as additional appeals are held.
The Board of Governors will hear public comments on its final recommendations during its regular meeting on Sept. 15.
West Virginia Watch is an independent, nonpartisan news service based in Charleston. Its website is at https:// westvirginiawatch.com/
