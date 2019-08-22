morgantown — The insanity of college recruiting was proven again as this week started with both Bob Huggins and Mike Carey adding players to their West Virginia University men’s and women’s basketball teams.
At the same time, Neal Brown awaits approval of a transfer waiver for Temple wide receiver Sean Ryan less than two weeks from his opening game.
Just four days after being dismissed from the Arkansas team by new coach Eric Musselman, 6-foot-8, 221-pound forward Gabe Osabuohien announced over Twitter that he is joining the Mountaineers.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing more than I deserve and bringing me this far,” he Tweeted. “I would like to thank my family for my support, the Arkansas basketball family, and also coach Ro Russell, and everyone who has been with me through this tough journey for all their support both on and off the court. Thank you to all the schools that reached out to me, I am excited to announce I am commiting to West Virginia University.
A native of Canada, Osabuohien will sit out this year and then have two seasons of eligibility left.
He played 54 games at Arkansas, starting eight and averaging 2.4 points per game.
He is expected to be able to offer a lot of defensive support to Press Virginia when eligible.
Carey, meanwhile, grabbed Esmery Martinez, a 6-2 native of the Dominican Republic who played high school ball at national power Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga.
Martinez averaged 18.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.9 blocks per game during her career.
The Hawks finished runnerup in the 2018 Geico High School National Tournament and Martinez was an All-Tournament selection.
“We are thrilled that Esmery has decided to join our program,” Carey said in a release. “Her unique skill set allows her to score the basketball in a number of ways. Offensively she is skilled and can stretch the defense with her ability to shoot the basketball.
“Her length, size and foot speed will really help us on the defensive end of the floor. She plays the game with extreme passion and plays very hard, and I love that about her. She will have a great career here.”
