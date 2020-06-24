West Virginia State University (WVSU) is canceling all in-person Homecoming activities this year, with the exception of the Sept. 26 football game, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Homecoming activities were scheduled for Sept. 24-26 and traditionally would have included class reunions, a parade and a variety of other activities on the school’s Institute campus.
The Sept. 26 football game against Notre Dame College is still scheduled to take place but with reduced fan attendance in order to maintain social distancing.
The WVSU Department of Athletics will release additional information at a later date.
WVSU is planning for face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester utilizing a modified academic calendar that was announced earlier this month.
The fall semester will begin on Monday, Aug. 10, and will conclude on Friday, Nov. 20, prior to the University’s Thanksgiving Break.
Fall commencement is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.