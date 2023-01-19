The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators in Raleigh County.
The WVDOT is hosting a hiring event Thursday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Raleigh County Headquarters, 379 Market Road, Beckley.
Raleigh County is looking for Transportation Worker 1 Equipment Operators and Transportation Worker 2 Equipment Operators.
Applicants may apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event and be interviewed on the spot. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, phone 304-558-3111.
Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others.
Knowing those workers would be needed immediately, the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department’s ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.
The jobs offer competitive wages, benefits, and opportunities for advancement, according to a press release.
