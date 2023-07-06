The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) hit a milestone recently with publication of the 150th episode of the organization’s weekly podcast, “WV on the DOT.”
The sesquicentennial episode features an in-depth interview with Scott Miller, a contributing editor for the national motorcycle magazine “Rider,” talking about the impressive state of West Virginia’s roads, and guest appearances from leaders in several of the WVDOT’s fellow state agencies.
Miller, a Massachusetts resident and avid motorcyclist, recently visited the Mountain State with a group of fellow riders from various states. He was so taken with the state’s beauty and the quality of the roads that he called Randy Damron, podcast host, who asked if Miller would be interested in appearing on the podcast.
“It was just amazing to me how wonderfully smooth so many of the roads were,” Miller told his hosts. “I was so impressed with how well-engineered the roads are; they’re nicely banked, and there aren’t a lot of off-camber curves.”
Motorcyclists love winding country roads, which West Virginia has in abundance.
In partnership with West Virginia Tourism, WVDOT has debuted four Mountain Rides routes in the past year, with additional routes to come. The routes welcome motorcyclists and car enthusiasts to ride through some of the most beautiful landscapes and sample the restaurants and hospitality of West Virginia’s towns. Motorists are seeing the colorful signs – Seneca Skyway, Capitol Circle, Cranberry Corridor and Birdeye Bend – designating the routes.
“I liken it to a roller coaster, because they just go up and down and back and forth,” Miller said. “But unlike the roller coaster you get to ride at Six Flags, this is one you get to control yourself.
“For me, it’s like flying on the ground,” Miller said. “It’s one of the things I live for.”
“WV on the DOT” is produced by the WVDOT’s Public Relations Division, and features hosts Randy Damron and Jennifer Dooley as they sum up the week’s transportation news, interview prominent figures within the WVDOT and fellow agencies, and give a glimpse into the inner workings of the WVDOT.
Damron and Dooley were recently joined in presenting the podcast by veteran journalist Jake Flatley with a news segment, “Around the DOT.”
The 150th podcast episode also features guest appearances by several prominent figures in state government.
“The partnership between the Department of Transportation and the Department of Commerce is imperative to everything we do,” said James Bailey, secretary for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
“The Department of Transportation is a critical partner to everything the state does – whether it’s making sure people have access to our state parks or making sure we have safe roadways and the infrastructure needed for development.
“All aspects of life within West Virginia, transportation plays a critical role. There’s nothing we do within commerce or across the rest of state government that does not rely on the Department of Transportation’s successful execution of what their mission is.
“That’s exactly what they do, which is successfully execute. All the successes we’ve had under Governor Justice’s leadership have been facilitated by the successes that he has facilitated through the Department of Transportation,” Bailey said on the podcast.
Additional podcast guests included Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the Department of Arts, Culture and History; Chelsea Ruby, secretary for the West Virginia Department of Tourism, and Mitch Carmichael, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
“WV on the DOT” debuted in the summer of 2020.
