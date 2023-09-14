A project that will permanently fix a massive sinkhole on WV 20 in Hinton is among 31 projects included in the Sept. 12 bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The project will be funded by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
In June 2022, a large sinkhole opened along WV 20 near the Hinton Police Department after an old underground drainage structure collapsed.
West Virginia Division of Highways work crews put in a temporary drainage structure and filled the hole, but heavy rains washed out the temporary repair in November.
Crews then put in a temporary bridge to span the hole until more repairs could be made.
In January, DOH crews filled the hole with enough rock and dirt to fill an Olympic size swimming pool until permanent repairs can be made.
Once the project is awarded, contractors will bore a new hole under WV 20 and install a new drainage pipe to carry Brier Branch under the road.
“This will be a permanent rerouting of the stream and a closure of the old drainage structure,” said Joe Pack, chief engineer of operations. “It’s a permanent fix.”
Once the work is complete, the temporary bridge will be removed and WV 20 repaved.
