The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminded hunters and trappers that the state’s various furbearer trapping and small game hunting seasons end in February and March.
Hunting and trapping seasons for red and gray fox, bobcat, and raccoon close today, Feb. 28.
Trapping seasons for coyote, otter, mink, and muskrat will also close today, Feb. 28.
The trapping season for beaver will remain open until March 31. Beaver trappers are reminded that during the month of March, traps must be placed in the water.
Trappers should be aware that it is illegal to set traps or leave traps after noon on the last day of the respective season.
All beaver, bobcat, otter, and fisher pelts are required to be checked in electronically within 30 days of the close of their respective seasons.
Trappers, hunters, and fur dealers are also reminded that furs shipped out of West Virginia must have a fur shipping tag, which is available at WVDNR district offices.
The WVDNR is also reminding bobcat hunters and trappers and otter trappers to obtain a plastic Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species seal for each bobcat and otter pelt they plan to sell out of state. All bobcat and otter pelts sold by licensed fur dealers must have a CITES seal from the state where the animal was harvested before being sold on the international market.
CITES seals are only available at WVDNR district offices and must be attached to the pelt by a wildlife biologist. To ensure personnel authorized to seal pelts will be available, hunters and trappers are encouraged to contact the WVDNR district office in advance.
The WVDNR is also reminding landowners to make plans to deal with nuisance muskrats and beavers before the trapping season ends. Trappers may be more likely to assist landowners while their gear is in working order and pelts are prime.
To learn more about small game hunting and trapping in West Virginia or to purchase a license, visit WVdnr.gov.
