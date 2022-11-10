The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) announced an official agreement with the Farmer Veteran Coalition combining the WV Grown and Homegrown by Heroes logos into a blended mark.
This marketing initiative informs consumers that agricultural products donning the mark are locally produced, grown, or with 50 percent or greater value-added within West Virginia and by a U.S. military veteran.
The WVDA formed a partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition in 2017.
“Our goal has been to inspire the next generation of farmers, which must include our veteran communities,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
“They are the perfect partners to take up the charge.
“It is vital we provide resources and marketing strategies to those veterans to ensure their success. Finalizing this agreement for a merged mark is a step in the right direction,” he said.
The initiative is part of the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program, which is dedicated to the integration and support of veterans, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency services personnel and first responders entering or currently working in agriculture to benefit their health and welfare, as well as the state’s agricultural economy.
To become WV Grown Homegrown By Heroes certified, go to the Marketing Programs section for details at Veterans & Heroes to Agriculture : West Virginia Department of Agriculture (wv.gov).
