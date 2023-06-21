Woodrow Wilson had a literal stable full of running backs last year as Street Sarrett went back to the basics with power football during the Flying Eagles’ run to a second straight playoff season.
Sarrett turned the horses loose and the numbers bear it out.
Woodrow Wilson rushed for 2,982 yards, which is just over 100 more than the team put up in the last three seasons combined, and the most by a Woodrow team in nearly two decades. It’s well over twice as many as any of Sarrett’s previous six teams. The previous high was 1,373 in 2017.
Last season the Flying Eagles had six players rush for over 240 yards, led by Matt Moore, who had a team-high 1,092 yards on 171 carries, five touchdowns and averaged 6.4 yards per carry. Five Woodrow runners logged over 44 or more carries, five scored at least six touchdowns rushing and five averaged over five yards per carry.
Trouble is, all six of those players have graduated.
It will be a hard stable to replace, but Sarrett fully expects it to happen as he has corralled a young group that is eager to get a shot after coming up through the program.
“Next man up,” Sarrett said of replacing the potent running backs, which along with Moore included fellow North-South participant Tylai Kimble (44-430-8-7.7), Darmonte Mitchell (72-624-9-8.7), Nate Grayton (61-332-6-5.4), Leon Smith 53-241-1-4.6) and Jay Jones (32-251-6-7.8), who was the quarterback but in effect was a running back.
“They’ll be hard to replace. But that’s why you have guys who work, and you work to have a JV program for guys to move up,” Sarrett said. “And we’re going to have some guys who are going to move up in some spots and did pretty well on the JV team and in some varsity games last year.”
Two of those will be Bryce Ford, who had some carries with the varsity team last year (11 carrels, 39 yards), and Landon Jones, brother of Jay Jones.
Both will be integral parts of the defense but will also figure highly in a backfield that Sarrett hopes to use as liberally as he was able to a season ago.
“If you’re just an I-back, and one guy is getting the carries, what’s that tell all the other guys in that running back position?” Sarrett asked. “This (use of several backs) tells those young guys coming up, ‘Hey, there’s a chance that I could get in there if I run hard and block for my guy.’ Last year if we wanted to, we could have made Matt Moore our featured guy and just fed Matt the ball over and over and over. But I like to see guys have success. Tylai had a bunch of success. And I look for that from Landon and Bryce and Isaiah Bolt and those guys. Spread the wealth.”
Ford said losing the veteran backs is a blow, but coming up through the program and playing on a JV team that was a two-point conversion from being undefeated has them prepared.
“It’s been tough but we’re doing good because we’ve got depth at the running back this year,” Ford, a junior, said of graduating the six stalwarts of the running attack. “Everybody has already played because we’ve been repping in since freshman year.”
He said that playing with those backs was a big help for the younger backs.
“You got some people that were able to help you and mentor you,” Ford said. “Matt (Moore) and Leon (Smith) helped me on offense and helped me learn what to do.”
Ford said his own limited experience, with 11 carries and 39 yards, was a big boost as the team prepares for a new chapter.
“It helped me get experience and learn what a defense is like,” Ford said. “It helps me with where to cut, with my vision, and understanding where and when to be.”
Jones did not log a carry last year but is ready for his role after watching his brother Jay and the backfield roll up the yardage.
“I’m really excited, I got a lot bigger and a lot stronger,” Jones said. “I’m just excited to touch the ball and see what I can do. I’ve been playing running back and linebacker since I was 6, 7 years old, so I’m ready for this.”
They are just part of the stable that includes Elijah Waller, Christian Stewart, Isaiah Bolt, Javontae Wynes, MJ Staples and Alizah Pittman.
“Just like last year, we’ve got a bunch of backs, and we aren’t worried about who’s getting what carries, who’s getting what stats,” Sarrett said. “The ultimate stat is at the end of the game with a win.”
Whatever run the Flying Eagles make this year, it will be fueled by the run.
