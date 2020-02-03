Woodrow, Independence shine at Bob Zide

The Bob Zide Rumble had a Raleigh County feel on Saturday.
Woodrow Wilson won the annual event at Williamstown and Independence finished second. The Flying Eagles finished with 112 team points, while the Patriots scored 93.
Twelve of the 14 weight classes were wrestled under a round-robin format. Only the 285-pound class had a bracketed winner — Woodrow Wilson’s Tristan Stiffler pinned teammate Ian Pomeroy in the finals.
There was no 160-pound division.
Going undefeated for Woodrow were Jay Jones (2-0, 138), Caleb Click (3-0, 152), Hezekyiah Creasy (170) and Devan Gauldin (3-0).
Enjoying unblemished days for Independence were John Sanders (2-0, 113), Judah Price (120), Colton Caron (126), Sean Dawson (145) and Sam Adams (170).
The day was not as successful for other area teams at the Appalachian Fasteners Invitational in Shady Spring. The host Tigers were the highest-placing team at sixth with 99 points.
Liberty was 12th with 40 points and Oak Hill was one point behind for 13th.
Local individual place winners were Josh Goode (Shady Spring, 126, first); Davy Stoots (Liberty, 152, second); Dominique Johnson (Oak Hill, 195, third); and Ethan Morgan (Shady Spring, 285, second).
Reigning Class A state champion Greenbrier West was narrowly edged by host Ritchie County at the Class A Challenge. Ritchie finished with 195.5 points, and the Cavaliers scored 192.5.
Winning championships for Greenbrier West were Brad Blevins (132), Noah Brown (220) and Isaac Brown (285).
Other placers for the Cavaliers were Marshall Clere (113, second), John Parks (170, second), Eli White (138, third), Joey Terry (195, third), Ferrin Moul (182, sixth), William Massie (B, 113, seventh), Clayton Robinson (120, eighth), Justin Wilhelm (152, seventh) and Jayden Robinson (160, seventh).
Midland Trail scored 58 team points, led by Colton Yoder’s runner-up finish at 182. Also placing for the Patriots were Dylan Buckland (170, fourth), Isiah Taylor (195, fourth) and Nathan Shears (eighth, 160).
The inaugural West Virginia Dual Team Championships were a success at The Greenbrier.
Emerging as champions were Parkersburg in Class AAA and reigning state champion Point Pleasant in Class AA/A. The Big Reds defeated University 44-24 in the Class AAA finals, while Point Pleasant took down Oak Glen 59-9 for the Class AA/A title.
Most Outstanding Wrestlers Garrett Donahue of Parkersburg, Jace Stockett of University, Mitchell Freeman of Point Pleasant and Peyton Hall of Oak Glen.
Next year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 6.
