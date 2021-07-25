Woodrow Wilson
golf team meeting
For all those interested in playing golf for Woodrow Wilson High School, there will be a meeting Wednesday, July 28th at the school at 6 p.m. Any questions call Coach Freeman 304-980-1652.
BECKLEY [ndash]Linda Lee Zorio, 77, of Beckley, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Born March 18, 1944, in Beckley, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ines Peraldo Zorio. Linda was retired from the Raleigh County Board of Education. She was a former Dean of Girls at Woodrow High S…
Judy Lilly, age 76, of Cool Ridge, WV, passed away Friday July 23, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
FRANKFORD [ndash]Mrs. Marry "Susie" Morris, 71, of Frankford died Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home in Frankford. Born June 1, 1950, at Rupert, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Mildred Walkup McClung. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Kenneth McClung. Susi…