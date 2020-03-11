Woodrow wins

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors points towards the massive student section that showed up to watch the Lady Flying Eagles defeat Morgantown to advance to the next round at Girls State Basketball Tournament Wednesday morning in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — Liz Cadle scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds and No. 2 seed Woodrow Wilson defeated No. 7 Morgantown 44-37 in the Class AAA state quarterfinals Wednesday.

Victoria Staunton was held to four points but grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lady Flying Eagles (20-5). Freshman Keanti Thompson finished with eight points and five steals.

Woodrow led 22-17 at halftime but struggled taking care of the ball in the third quarter and went into the fourth trailing 30-28. But the Lady Eagles corrected that and were able to pull away.

Kaitlyn Ammons had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Morgantown (14-12). Cat Wassick added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Woodrow will take on Thursday's Greenbrier East/Martinsburg winner Friday at 9 p.m. in the semifinals.

