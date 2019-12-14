Last year was one of a rebuild for Westside.
After the graduation of seven seniors who led the Renegades to the state tournament in 2018, head coach Shawn Jenkins was tasked with taking a roster filled with sophomores and guiding them back to Charleston.
Unfortunately, Westside fell short of that goal, but the experience the Renegades picked up along the way was valuable as they established a core of young players to guide their state tournament hopes.
“We’ve got our Big 3 in a sense with Jace Colucci, Daniel Reed and Ethan Blackburn,” Jenkins said. “Those three are going to be our core along with Tommy Milam, our big man. They’ve all got experience and we’re looking for some bigger things. We were 8-14 or something like that last year and we’ve got to be better than that this year. We’re looking for progression in our wins and losses. The positive thing is I don’t lose a soul this year. We’ve got just two seniors this year.”
Despite his youthful roster, Jenkins isn’t one to try and fit a square peg into a round hole. He’ll coach to the personnel he has and put them in position to excel at their strength which is getting out in transition.
“We’ve got to get in transition for sure,” Jenkins said. “We’re not the best halfcourt team in the world, but we’re good in transition. I like coaching like that. My philosophy is I can take a better shot in transition as opposed to running five screens and never getting that same look again. We’ve got to get a little smarter in transition though. We’ve got to attack.
“We did a lot of that last year and had teachable moments, so I think the kids have gotten a lot better at that — understanding what to do when they get out and run.”
As for the schedule, Jenkins put his slate together as he always does, looking for teams that will challenge his squad each night and condition them for the postseason.
“We put together another one that I think will get them ready for the end of the season,” Jenkins said. “We play a team out of Virginia called Eastside and they’re the back-to-back Class A runner-up over there. One of my assistant coaches is from that area and he knows the coach, so that’s how we got that scheduled up.
“Again, I sit down every year and I try to get our team prepared. My goal every year is to win the section, win the region, get to the state tournament and win the championship. Like I said, every time I asked that, that’s what I tell people and I don’t know how to answer that question any other way.”
As for the names outside of Colucci, Milam, Reed and Blackburn, Jenkins believes he has some solid contributors.
“We’re going to be guard oriented, but we have a kid that’s 6-foot-6,” Jenkins said. “There times I want to play him and another big or the guards. The four starters are seated in their spots, but the other spot is open. Evan Colucci is a kid that shoots the ball well and if I needed a scoring threat I might roll with him. Mikey Newsome is another kid who’s big and will help clear some boards for us, so we’ll have options with what we want to do and we can play matchups as we like.”
Email: tjackson@
regitser-herald.com and follow on Twitter
@TjackRH