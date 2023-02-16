William Casey Marland is the only West Virginia governor to grow up in Wyoming County.
Some historians describe Marland as “ahead of his time;” still others say he was a maverick.
Though Marland was born in Johnston City, Ill., on March 26, 1918, his family moved to Glen Rogers when he was just seven years old. His father worked in several supervisory positions for the local coal company.
He graduated as the valedictorian of Glen Rogers High School’s Class of 1935, which included a total of five graduates.
Marland also earned a football scholarship to the University of Alabama, where he graduated with honors.
Following his college graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a lieutenant during World War II.
He then returned to West Virginia and graduated near the top of the WVU School of Law’s 1947 class.
Marland then accepted an appointment as assistant attorney general. In 1950, he won his bid for the attorney general office.
In 1952, he set his sights on the governor’s mansion.
Marland became the state’s 24th governor – and one of the most controversial.
At the time, he was the youngest man – at the age of 34 – to be elected governor of West Virginia. He began his single term Jan. 19, 1953 and within days had proposed a severance tax on the state’s extraction resources, principally coal, which was defeated by the state Legislature.
“... We have seen the insignificant sum paid by the coal industry toward the support of free schools, and yet those schools would not be needed if it were not for the development of the coal industry,” Marland said in his Feb. 23, 1953 address to the state’s 51st Legislature concerning his proposed severance tax on natural resources, including coal.
“{em}We have seen that in our major coal producing counties – 12 of them out of 55 – we have over 50 percent of our school children in our school population. I do not need to tell you that labor for those coal mines would be very scarce if the wives of the miners had no schools for their children...
“{em}When our coal is gone, there will be nothing to which our people can turn for their livelihood. This, I know, seems like a very far distant contingency. It is difficult for many of us, particularly in southern West Virginia, to visualize the day when our county – Wyoming, McDowell, Fayette, Raleigh – will become a ghost county...
“{em}I say to you – let’s use this equitable source of revenue, because whether we like it or not, West Virginia’s hills will be stripped, the bowels of the earth will be mined and the refuse strewn across our valleys and our mountains in the form of burning slate dumps. This refuse will continue to be dumped into our once clear mountain streams.
“{em}We are paying a fearful price to allow the coal to be extracted from the hills of West Virginia. It is only right that we should be able to point with pride to improved roads and schools as a result of this awful toll that we are taking of the beautiful State of West Virginia...
“{em}Let me freely admit to you that this decision was not an easy one for me to make. My entire life has been bound up and dependent upon the coal industry. It has been so with the Marland family for many generations. I am not afraid to say that I am more interested in the coal industry and its contribution to West Virginia than to our people who lend themselves for hire to the powerful interests who would exploit both our coal industry and West Virginia. I do not now, nor will I ever, want to do anything that would injure West Virginia’s life blood...,” Marland told legislators.
Had the state Legislature approved Marland’s proposal, it would have generated $18 million annually from coal companies, most of them headquartered out of state. Marland’s intent was to use the money to improve the state’s roads and schools.
It would take state officials another 20 years to see the wisdom in Marland’s idea.
Finally approved by the state Legislature in 1973, the severance tax has provided billions of dollars in state funding since its creation. However, Marland’s proposal of the severance tax in 1953 angered the state Legislature, the coal operators, along with others who would become his political enemies.
Marland also created enemies when he supported desegregation of public schools, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. However, a couple of years later, West Virginia took national honors for its success in desegregation, under Marland’s leadership.
He also worked diligently to sell West Virginia to industries, in an effort to bring in jobs and create a larger tax base – an effort that wasn’t matched until Gov. Gaston Caperton took office, according to published reports.
Based on state law at the time, Marland could not seek another term as governor. At the end of his term in 1957, he returned to private law practice.
He waged two more campaigns, both unsuccessful, for the U.S. Senate.
In 1959, Marland returned to Illinois, with his wife and four children, as a sales director for West Kentucky Coal Corporation. He lost that job due to his drinking, according to published accounts.
Marland’s problem with alcohol reportedly began when his mother died at the age of 36 from cancer. He was 18 at the time and his alcohol problem escalated over the years, according to historians.
Other politicians, including Gov. Cecil Underwood who followed Marland as governor during his first term, said Marland drank during his term in the governor’s office.
Marland also had an abrupt, sometimes combative, manner, which along with giving jobs to family members, made him unpopular with state residents and politicians, according to historians.
In Illinois, he was hospitalized several times for his alcoholism, according to historians.
Marland finally worked to get his health back on track and joined Alcoholics Anonymous.
In 1962, sober for nearly three years, he took a job as a cab driver in Chicago. It would be one of the things for which he is best remembered.
Following a tip from one of Marland’s fares, the Chicago Daily News sent a reporter to find out if a former West Virginia governor was indeed working as a cab driver in Chicago.
The reporter found Marland in the basement of a YMCA, eating a $1.25 chicken dinner. Reportedly, Marland rented the cab for $13.50 a day and took home between $70 and $90 a week. He stayed at the YMCA for $2 a day during the week, then returned to his wife and children on the weekends where they lived in Barrington, a middle-class suburb of Chicago.
Knowing the news story was about to go public, Marland conducted his own press conference. He was honest about his alcoholism and said he worked as a cab driver to “compose his character” and outlined his plans to “get back into the economic mainstream.”
The press conference and the news story propelled Marland into the national spotlight again. He appeared on “The Jack Paar Show” and then became the associate director of a horse racing venture in West Virginia.
His renewed health and life were short-lived, however, and only a few months later he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Marland died Nov. 26, 1965, at the age of 47, from pancreatic cancer. Per his instructions, his ashes were spread over his beloved Dutch Ridge apple orchard on the Elk River, near Charleston.
Following his death, many of the ideas Marland proposed in his first days in office – including the severance tax, state income tax, economic diversification, expanded state park system, among others – have been implemented.
In 1977, his widow, Valerie, died in an early-morning fire in her Barrington, Ill., apartment. She had been an English teacher at Barrington High School for 15 years. While she suffered burns, the cause of her death was listed as smoke inhalation. Her apartment was the only one in the 12-unit complex to sustain fire damage and officials attributed the cause to “smoking materials.” She was 60 years old.
