morgantown — It was Big 12 Media Day, and Neal Brown sat before the members of the conference and the national media while glaring television cameras and microphones captured his every word.
He was as prepared as he could have been to answer questions, but one came at him like a blindside linebacker rushing a quarterback.
Q: Coach, how are things coming along finding players like Zacc Weldon that allowed you to have a smash mouth approach at Troy, and how big of a part of the plan is that to introduce that dimension into a spread, sometimes finesse league in the Big 12?
Weldon? That was a name Brown did not expect to hear at his first Big 12 Media Day.
“I thought it was funny because he was a walk on fullback for us,” Brown said. “We threw the ball to him one time, and he dropped it. That was the only time he touched the ball in three years.”
Actually, records show he caught one pass for three yards, but that doesn’t change the point. Weldon was the perfect person to be speaking of — in a way — because he represented exactly the attitude and approach that Brown wants to establish at WVU. Yes, the coach comes in with an “Air Raid” background across his resume, but he has come to adopt tight ends and fullbacks and physicality and mental discipline that goes with them.
“Zacc Weldon was an S-back, which is a fullback in our system, and he walked on for us and ended up playing 40-plus snaps over the last 3 years,” Brown said. “The good thing about that is if you look at who we are as West Virginia University, who we are as a football program, who we are as a state, really at the core we’re hard-working, blue collar people that are prideful and that lends itself to finding guys like that, that are unselfish, they’re giving and so we’re in the hunt for that position.”
As someone from Kentucky — and yes, the image there is of basketball, thoroughbred and bourbon — he comes from a different angle, adopting the part of the Kentucky aura that is of the hard-working, person of the earth, much as West Virginia is.
“This state has a blue collar approach and a strong work ethic and I think we have to mirror those traits as a football program,” Brown said. “I think we have some really physical kids who want to play with extremely high effort.”
And that is crucial if he is going to succeed, at least at first, for this isn’t going to be a Will Grier-type of team. While Brown has much to learn in his first camp about his personnel and what they can or cannot do, about who will be running his team from the quarterback position, there is one thing of which he is certain.
“Running back is where our most talent is this season,” Brown stated. “As a coach, your job is to build your team around your strengths and I think our most talent is at the running back position.”
Hence, the approach to camp has to be built around the idea that Kennedy McKoy, Martell Pettaway, Leddie Brown, and Alek Sinkfield will have a large portion of the offense in their hands.
“We have to be extremely physical in the run game,” Brown said. “Everyone wants to talk about throwing the football and quarterbacks in the Big 12. But if you go back over the past few years, Oklahoma — even Texas, which was second in the league last year — ran the ball. Iowa State has run it really good the past couple of years.
“Those teams, especially when the weather turns, run the ball. You have to run the ball, especially when people know you are going to run it, like at the end of the game and in short yardage situations.”
It won’t be that the Mountaineers will have a limited passing attack, it’s just that its potential lies in the four running backs rather than in Grier, David Sills V, Gary Jennings Jr. and Marcus Simms as it did a year ago.
So on Friday, as someone who saw WVU average 297.5 rushing yards a game in 2007 and 303 yards per game in 2006, I asked Brown during a conversation if this year’s team could average 200 rushing yards or more a game. It averaged 160 yards last season.
“I don’t want to put specific numbers on it,” Brown said. “I know we have terrific talent at running back and two of the most talented offensive linemen in our league in Colton McKivitz and Josh Sills.
“But what is the depth on the offensive line? What will our tight ends and fullbacks be able to do. Who will be the other three offensive linemen? Those are the questions. We have a lot of question marks.”
The same goes for the quarterback position, where nothing is settled yet, including whether Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doerge will be in the mix with Austin Kendall, Jack Allison and Trey Lowe III. Without knowing how much can be put on the quarterback and receivers makes it difficult to predict how much you will run the ball and, just as you need a running game to make the passing game more effective, it works the other way, too.
You have to be able to throw to keep teams from stacking the box against the run.
