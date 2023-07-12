Staff from the West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as West Virginia WIC, will extend outreach and enrollment during the summer at West Virginia fairs and festivals across the state.
As part of an ongoing effort to modernize services and remove barriers to accessing WIC benefits, the West Virginia WIC program will utilize an online participant portal to accept applications.
“Fairs and festivals are an opportunity for WIC staff to meet families in the community while highlighting the support and public health services available through WIC clinics,” said Jamie Wilkinson, outreach coordinator.
“We look forward to seeing new faces as well as those who have been a part of the WIC program since their pregnancy and child’s birth,” Wilkinson said.
Local West Virginia WIC agencies will host children’s activities, diaper changing stations and mother’s lounge for infant feeding, and free farmers markets while enrolling eligible families on the following days:
• Marshall County Fair, July 24-30.
• Jackson County Jr. Fair, July 28-29.
• WV Hot Dog Festival, July 29.
• Tri-County Fair, Aug. 3-5.
• Braxton County Fair, Aug. 1-5.
• Berkeley County Youth Fair, Aug. 5-12.
• West Virginia State Fair, Aug. 10-19.
• Town and Country Days, Aug. 14-19.
• Parkersburg Homecoming, Aug. 18-19.
• Italian Heritage Festival, Sept. 1-3.
• Beckley Kids Classic Festival, Sept. 9.
• Preston County Buckwheat Festival, Sept. 28-30.
• Autumn Fest, Sept. 30.
For more information about West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.
To view and apply for DHHR careers, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.