From water to installation, it took nine rounds to determine Wyoming County Schools’ spelling champion Tuesday in the Pineville Middle School auditorium.
Whitney Walker, a student at Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School, earned the county championship by spelling installation correctly.
She was presented a $100 Amazon gift card.
Dillinger Sink, Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School, took the runner-up position when he misspelled fervently in round 8. He earned a $50 Amazon gift card.
Jaxon Walker, a student at Pineville Middle School, captured the alternate spot in round 6 after missing embezzlement. He was presented a $25 Amazon gift card.
Whitney Walker and Sink advance to the Gazette-Mail regional spelling contest, part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where they will compete as equals.
Jaxon Walker will compete if either Whitney Walker or Sink cannot participate.
Keith Stewart, federal and learning enrichment programs director, coordinated the contest and served as the pronouncer.
He lauded the 20 students, in grades four through eight, participating from across the county.
“Everybody here is a school-level champion or runner-up,” Stewart said.
Also competing were the following school representatives:
Jake Coleman, Mullens Middle School;
Brandon Graham, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle;
Maggie Blankenship, Baileysville Elementary and Middle;
Canyon Queen, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle;
Donnie Walker, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle;
Brandon Gentry, Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle;
Adam Brown, Road Branch Elementary and Middle;
Parker Sizemore, Road Branch Elementary and Middle;
Taylor Price, Pineville Middle;
Kace Price, Mullens Elementary;
Aaron Akers, Mullens Elementary;
Nick Shumate, Oceana Middle;
Brookelynn Smith, Oceana Middle;
Destiny Privett, Pineville Elementary;
Lashealah Curry, Pineville Elementary;
Erin Laxton, Berlin McKinney Elementary;
Gracie Woolwine, Berlin McKinney Elementary.
Judges included Kim Sibo-Runion, attendance and auxiliary services director; Amy Mitchell, academic programs coordinator; and Ashley Francis, assessment and instruction director.
Lori Word, secretary III, coordinated registration.
Richie Walker, county Board of Education vice president, also participated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.