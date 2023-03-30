Wyoming County East and Westside high schools were presented the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement.
Both schools registered at least 85 percent of the senior class to vote.
Fewer than 30 schools in the state will receive the recognition for the 2022-23 school year.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner visited both schools March 15 for award presentations.
Wyoming County Clerk Jewell Aguilar also attended.
The Jennings Randolph Award commemorates the late Sen. Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the “Father of the 26th Amendment.” The 26th Amendment was passed in 1971 and lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
Wyoming County East High School seniors Andrea Laxton and Chloe Prichard were also recognized as honorary secretaries of state during ceremonies at the State Capitol. Students who are nominated as honorary secretaries of state are selected by their principals for their leadership role in registering their classmates.
